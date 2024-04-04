At least four killed as Russia launches huge wave of drone strikes on Kharkiv

A firefighter's vehicle is seen on fire after Russian drone strikes on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv (AP)

At least four people have been killed and 12 others injured following a Russian strike in Kharkiv, the regional governor has said.

Three rescue workers were killed and six wounded after Shahed drones struck a multi-storey building overnight on Thursday.

A 69-year-old woman died after another 14-storey building was hit by a drone.

Rescue workers battle a house blaze following the attack (AP)

Ukrainian soldiers shot down 11 of the 20 drones Russia launched during the huge overnight blitz.

“Each manifestation of Russian terror once again proves that the country-terrorist deserves only one thing — a tribunal,” Ukraine’ human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, published on Telegram in response to the attack.

In recent weeks, Kharkiv, located near the Russian border, has frequently been targeted by Russian forces using ballistic missiles and drones.

Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent days, causing significant damage in several regions.

A damaged fire struck at the site of the attack (REUTERS)

The Ukrainian energy company Centrenergo said on Saturday that the Zmiiv thermal power plant, one of the largest in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, had been completely destroyed following Russian shelling last week.

Power outage schedules were still in place for about 120,000 people in the region, where 700,000 had lost electricity after the plant was hit on March 22.

The national energy operator Ukrenergo said Russia also targeted high-voltage facilities in the south last week, forcing emergency shutdowns in the Black Sea city of Odesa and nearby areas that left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in an Easter Day message to Ukrainians on social media: "There is no night or day when Russian terror does not try to break our lives.

“But we defend ourselves, we endure, our spirit does not give up and knows that it is possible to avert death. Life can prevail."