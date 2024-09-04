At least four killed in shooting at Georgia high school northeast of Atlanta

At least four people were killed on Wednesday at a high school near the town of Winder, 70km northeast of Atlanta. Police said a suspect was in custody, but did not give a motive for the attack. There have been at least 384 mass shootings – defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded – across the United States in 2024.

At least four people died and nine were wounded in a high school shooting in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday, law enforcement authorities said, with a suspect taken into custody.

After the latest chapter of America’s gun violence crisis, people gathered at a sports field outside Apalachee High School, some forming a circle with their arms linked.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said four people had been killed. There was no immediate word on a motive.

“An additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries. Suspect in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate,” the bureau said in a social media post.

Earlier, school authorities were reported to have sent a message to parents saying they were enforcing a “hard lockdown after reports of gunfire.”

After the all-clear was given, parents were invited to the school to be reunited with their children, with long lines of vehicles visible outside.



