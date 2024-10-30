Spanish rescue crews find bodies in floodwaters after ‘catastrophic’ rain

The Guadalhorce River in Alora, Malaga burst its banks after torrential rains on Tuesday - SHUTTERSTOCK

Several bodies have been recovered in flood-hit parts of Spain, local authorities said early on Wednesday as the search continued for people missing missing after torrential rains across southern and eastern parts of the country.

Some areas across the Costa Del Sol, and further north in Valencia on the Costa Blanca, got a month’s worth of rain on Tuesday, as mud-coloured waters carried away cars and cut off roads and rail connections.

Carlos Mazon, the head of the Valencia local government, confirmed emergency services had located several bodies in his region.

“We can confirm that some bodies have already been found,” Mr Mazon told reporters, adding authorities could not give further details until relatives had been informed.

Earlier, Letur Mayor Sergio Marin Sanchez told Spanish public television that rescue crews were looking for “around four” people who were missing in the wake of the flash floods.

Cars are swept away in Alora - GREGORIO MARRERO

“We couldn’t have predicted anything like this was going to happen. It’s a major catastrophe.

“Emergency responders, including a police helicopter, are still searching for around four people who we haven’t been able to account for in the flood area,” he said.

“Some people were in a vehicle and others were at home,” Mr Marin said, adding he did not have further details. “There’s been a lot of damage but we’re just hoping everyone is okay and there are no personal casualties.”

A lorry driver disappeared on Tuesday afternoon in the town of L’Alcudia in the Valencia region, while in the Paiporta area a bridge was filmed collapsing into the river.

FernandoMadridd/X

On Tuesday evening, the entire province of Valencia, which has a population of 5.5 million, was told to avoid travel.

In the southern region of Andalusia, a high-speed train with 276 passengers derailed, although no one was injured, the regional government said.

Emergency services also rescued scores of people in Alora in Andalusia, some by helicopter, after a river overflowed.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET has declared a red alert in the eastern Valencia region and the second-highest level of alert in parts of Andalusia in the south.

Alora residents were airlifted to safety on Tuesday - JORGE ZAPATA

On Monday, the UK Met Office issued a rare weather warning of landslides, flash flooding and severe disruption to British tourists in the country.

National rail infrastructure operator ADIF said it had suspended high-speed trains between Madrid and Valencia as a result of the storm.

An emergency rescue brigade of Spain’s army has been deployed to help rescue efforts.

The storms are forecast to continue through Thursday.

Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

Meteorologists believe the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rain more severe.