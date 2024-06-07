At least four people die crossing US-Mexico border amid brutal heatwave

Maanvi Singh
·3 min read
<span>Texas National Guard personnel at the border look at asylum seekers in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, on Tuesday.</span><span>Photograph: Luis Torres/EPA</span>
Texas National Guard personnel at the border look at asylum seekers in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, on Tuesday.Photograph: Luis Torres/EPA

At least four people have died crossing the US-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas, amid the searing heatwave gripping the south-west.

Temperatures in El Paso peaked at 106F (41C) on Thursday, and some 34 million people – from the southern tip of Texas across Arizona and up into California and Nevada – were under heat alerts.

The US border patrol in El Paso said it had identified four people who died last weekend from “heatstroke and dehydration”. At least two others who are presumed to be migrants died this week, US Customs and Border Protection told the Guardian – though the individuals’ identities and causes of death have yet to be confirmed by the local coroner’s office.

The extreme heat across the south-west has come earlier than usual this year and experts have warned this could be a record-setting season. Last year, amid unprecedented heatwaves across the region, the CBP El Paso sector recorded 686 deaths and disappearances – which was the highest-ever toll the agency had recorded. “As temperatures soar and summer approaches, the treacherous conditions of the desert are proving increasingly dangerous,” the agency wrote in a statement.

But the actual number of migrant deaths in the region may be up to four times higher, according to a report released in March by the aid group No More Deaths, which provides water and first-aid care to migrants. The group collected data on deaths through public records requests to various medical investigator’s offices, news reports and public data provided by CBP and other agencies. The report ascribes the undercount to a lack of follow-ups with hospitals, local law enforcement and medical examiners offices after border patrol agents find people who are injured or dead.

Although the extreme heat in the Chihuahuan and Sonoran desert has always been treacherous, researchers at the University of Arizona have challenged the idea that the heat alone has led to growing numbers of migrant deaths. Migrants who cross the border without authorization have found safer, shaded routes through mountain regions, researchers found in a 2022 paper.

But due to US policy decisions – including ones that have limited access to asylum and other legal paths into the US – migrants have been “compelled to undertake an increasingly lengthy, difficult and physiologically taxing journey” that has often proved deadly, the researchers conclude.

Advocates for migrants have warned that the new restrictions on asylum access ordered by Joe Biden will further push migrants to take riskier journeys across the border in brutal conditions.

On Tuesday, the president signed an immigration order that temporarily suspends access to the asylum system for those crossing the border between official ports of entry when the daily number of crossings exceeds 2,500.

“Just because there’s a new rule doesn’t mean that people are not going to try to attempt to cross,” said Alvaro Huerta, director of litigation and advocacy at the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. But they may be more likely to take more remote trails. “So especially over the heat of the summer, when people are crossing over dangerous terrain, they’re much more likely to die of dehydration or an injury,” he said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump vows to reverse Biden's order clamping down on illegal border crossings

    Donald Trump said Thursday he would reverse US President Joe Biden's order clamping down on illegal border crossings, in his first campaign event since becoming a convicted felon. The expected Republican Party nominee also threatened to impose tariffs on countries that do not stem the flow of migrants into the United States, as he seeks to make electoral capital on an issue polls show resonates with voters.Asked by an audience member at an event in the must-win state of Arizona what he would do

  • Migrants Unaware of Biden Order Face New Rules in California

    (Bloomberg) -- After scaling the 30-foot border wall south of San Diego during the early morning hours on Wednesday, 42-year-old Santiago Montenegro arrived at an open-air detention site cold, hungry and exhausted from the long journey he’d been on since leaving his native Colombia.Most Read from BloombergBehind ‘Suicide Squad,’ the Year’s Biggest Video-Game FlopReal Estate Investors Are Wiped Out in Bets Fueled by Wall Street LoansVietnam Tycoon Sentenced to Death Faces New Charges: MediaBillio

  • Migrants are rattled and unsure as deportations begin under new rule halting asylum

    Abigail Castillo was about to cross the U.S. border illegally when she heard President Joe Biden was halting asylum. She continued anyway, walking hours through the mountains east of San Diego with her toddler son, hoping it wasn't too late. “I heard that they were going to do it or were about to do it,” Castillo, 35, said Wednesday as she and her son were escorted to a Border Patrol van with about two dozen others from Brazil, Ecuador and her village in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, which she said she left because it was gripped by violence. Two senior Homeland Security Department officials confirmed the first deportations under the new rule took place Wednesday, though they did not say how many were deported.

  • 'Non-stop flow' of migrants into California, with 'dreams of America'

    STORY: A group of migrants approach the steel slats of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.This was the scene just last month.These men and women, some carrying young children, squeezed between the fence and a boulder, and crossed into California.Their next stop will be wherever they encounter U.S. Border Patrol, who will detain them and bring them to a migrant processing center.In recent months, the San Diego-Mexico border has become one of the busiest crossings for migrants seeking safe haven and opportunities in the United States.It's an arduous trek through difficult desert, and for many of them, it began far away."I'm from Colombia, from Medellin, and I'm here because I think the dreams of America is real and I'm coming here.""I've been in Argentina 10 years and right now, I have a dream. I want to live in America. For my family. For freedom. For a best life."Since October, there have been more than 1.16 million migrant apprehensions border wide.U.S. Customs and Border Protection data show that in April, close to 30% of all the Border Patrol arrests across the U.S.-Mexico border were here in the San Diego sector. The surge is putting fresh pressure on President Joe Biden as the Democrat seeks re-election in November. And it's provided likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with plenty of ammunition to criticize Biden's immigration policy.The Biden administration is hoping the numbers of migrants crossing will drop following the announcement this week of a broad ban that would deny migrants caught crossing illegally the right to claim asylum.Most migrants here in California will walk to open-air sites, and wait for a Border Patrol agent.That's where 61-year-old volunteer Karen Parker meets them."When I get here, the first thing I do is assess the group, you know, looking for the wounded, looking for the children. What I do when I get here, I pass out food, water, snacks, crayons, coloring books for the children. I, you know, I assess the medical needs of the camp and at times I reach out to 911 to come pick somebody up. And other than that, basic first aid services, resources."She lives nearby, and says she decided to help because of what she saw as a dire need."We drive up and down this road, we see hundreds of traumatized people every day, every day. It's difficult. How do my neighbors feel about it? We come from different sides of the political fence, if you will, but we all agree on this one thing, and that's children need water and children need shelter and children need medical services, and children need food."In the afternoon, a Border Patrol agent takes pictures of their documents and faces and loads them into transports to take them to a processing center.UPSOUND BRAUN:"That's the border fence, or border wall, that's on our property, the southern property line. Of the gun range."Kali Kai Braun is the property manager at a gun range that sits just inside the U.S. border, and told Reuters he's witnessed the sheer number of folks crossing into California."Some days it could be 100. And then some days, it could be zero. But in ten months, it's been a non-stop flow."And he also sees that the current border fence isn't keeping determined migrants out."It serves a visual purpose I guess. But obviously, I don't know what you would do though, when you get into this situation. You either build the wall all the way up the mountain, all the way to the top and over, through these rocks..."A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers earlier this year reached a deal that would have boosted U.S. border security. But Trump pushed Republicans to vote against the legislative deal.

  • Texas sheriff says 7 suspects arrested, 11 migrants hospitalized after sting near San Antonio

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eleven people were hospitalized and seven smuggling suspects were arrested Thursday after authorities found more than two dozen migrants who had been driven from the border packed in a secret compartment of a trailer with little water and in sweltering heat.

  • Julianne Hough Shows Off Toned Physique in Bikini at Luxury Wellness Spa: 'Sizzling Sauna Stretches'

    The 35-year-old posted a video in a hot sauna while visiting the Six Senses Spa in Ibiza

  • Britney Spears is 'proud' of her recent weight loss as she models white bikini

    Britney Spears is "proud" of her recent weight loss and claims that she has lost two inches off her waist.

  • Watch as fearless bear fights off 2 alligators swimming in Florida river

    A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.

  • Putin Rages As Reporter Asks About Attacking Nato: 'Are You As Dumb As This Table?'

    It comes after the Russian president has made repeated threats against the West.

  • Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged

    The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported

  • Pat Sajak Is Done With ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ – But Already Has A New Gig

    The Wheel of Fortune stops spinning for longtime host Pat Sajak tomorrow, when his final show airs. But retirement is not in the offing. Sajak now plans to join friend and KHON-TV Hawaii newscaster Joe Moore for a stage production of Prescription: Murder that begins at the end of next month. The show is adapted from …

  • Sealed with a Kiss! The Duke and Duchess of Westminster Make First Appearance as Newlyweds at U.K. Wedding of the Year

    The Prince of Wales served as an usher for his friend at the wedding, also attended by Princess Eugenie

  • Teenager Leaves Parents on Caribbean Island to Get Back to Cruise on Time: 'They Missed the Departure. By a Lot'

    The teen writes that their parents were "busy shopping and bargaining with the locals" while their cruise ship was getting ready to leave port

  • Trump Felony Would Mean Loss Of Secret Service, Perks Under Democratic Bills

    Two Democratic House members introduced their legislation before Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction in New York.

  • Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves and Daughter Vida, 14, Radiate in Red Looks at N.Y.C. Hermès Event

    The model, 41, and her actor husband, 54, share daughter Vida, 14, and songs Levi, 15, and Livingston, 10

  • ‘Well, Surprise!’: CNN Supercut Exposes Pattern Of Donald Trump’s Broken Promises

    One of the former president’s most-repeated claims was busted in Abby Phillip’s montage.

  • Joe Biden Flips Donald Trump’s New Attack Right Back At Him: ‘Is He Describing Himself?’

    “Look, everybody knows what’s happened," the president responded to his likely 2024 election rival's rant.

  • Trump’s potential VP picks narrow to four men – here are the frontrunners

    The former president has said he will likely not make a decision on his running mate until closer GOP convention in July

  • Alvin Bragg’s Next Decision on Trump Presents a Political Quandary

    NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun

  • Kate Middleton's Cancer Has Been 'Very Grueling,' But She's 'Turned a Corner' With Treatment

    "It is her absolute ambition, determination, and intention to be back to work."