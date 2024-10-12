At least four people killed in explosion and fire at petrol station in southern Russia

At least four people killed in explosion and fire at petrol station in southern Russia

At least four people have been killed in an explosion at a gas station in Russia's southern region of Chechnya, officials have said.

The explosion of a gas tank triggered a fire at the service station in the regional capital, Grozny, said Russia's Emergencies Ministry.

The ministry said that two children were among the dead.

Local media said seven fire engines and 35 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze which has since been extinguished.

Grozny is about 1,500 kilometres south of the capital Moscow.

Regional authorities said the cause of the explosion is unknown but that a criminal investigation has been opened.

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, said on social media that he had taken the investigation under his personal supervision.

Last month an explosion at a gas station in the neighbouring region of Dagestan killed at least 13 people and injured 23 others.