At least one dead after vehicle rams into crowd in New Orleans

At least one person has been confirmed as dead in the incident in New Orleans - @GeoffMoJo EarthCam

At least one person has been killed after a car crashed into a crowd of people on a street in central New Orleans in the early hours of the morning, according to reports.

The incident is said to have happened at around 3.15am local time, at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville.

Ambulances and vehicles were filmed arriving on Bourbon Street, which is a major nightlife hotspot in the US city’s French Quarter.

The New Orleans Police Department has not specified how many people were killed, local media reported.

Footage showed numerous emergency vehicles with lights flashing as camera crews set up to film the scene.

Jim Mowrer, a US Army veteran, said he was on Bourbon Street with his wife at the time of the incident. He posted on X that he saw an SUV “speeding and running people over”.

Mr Mower added that he estimated “double digit deaths”. His claim could not be immediately verified.

As many as 10 people may have been killed, a reporter for a local TV station said, citing a New Orleans police source.

More to follow.