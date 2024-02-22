At least one killed, several wounded in gun attack near West Bank settlement

Three Palestinian gunmen killed one person and wounded eight when they sprayed automatic weapons fire at vehicles in a "terror attack" Thursday near a Jewish settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, police said.

The three shooters were "neutralised", police said, and an AFP photographer later saw their bodies at the scene of the attack on a highway east of Jerusalem, where five cars were riddled with bullets.

"The three terrorists... got out of their vehicle and started shooting automatic weapons at vehicles that were in a traffic jam on the road towards Jerusalem," police said in a statement about the attack near the Maale Adumim settlement.

"Two terrorists were neutralised on the spot," police said. "In the searches conducted at the scene, another terrorist was located who tried to escape and he was also neutralised."

The gunmen were identified as Mohammed Zawahrah, Kathim Zawahrah, and Ahmed Al-Wahsh by Israel's internal security service Shin Bet.

Violence was already on the rise across the West Bank prior to the Gaza war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack, but has escalated since then to levels unseen in nearly two decades, with hundreds killed in recent months.

The West Bank's Palestinian population is about 2.9 million.

(AFP)



