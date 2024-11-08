At least one KY K-12 student reported receiving racist text similar to national trend

At least one Kentucky K-12 student reported receiving an anonymous racist text similar to ones sent to Black people across the U.S. this week, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety said Friday.

Jon Akers said he was told Thursday by officials with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security that a Jefferson County Public Schools middle school student received the texts.

The Herald-Leader also reported Friday that at least one University of Kentucky student received an anonymous racist text, according to the University of Kentucky police.

Many of the texts, reported by children, students and adults in at least 20 states, order recipients to report for duty picking cotton at a plantation and reference slave catchers. The texts initially seemed to target Black women, particularly at universities in the South, but have now been reported by people across the country.

Akers said he forwarded an email to school administrators from Kentucky homeland security officials that said “students in several states have received racist text messages following the recent election results.”

“While there are slight variations in the wording, texts state that the students will be picked to be taken to a plantation to pick cotton or claim to be from the ‘Deportation Agency of Africa’ and they will be deported,” the email Akers forwarded said.

“This trend has been active in multiple states, including here in Kentucky, among students in K-12 schools, as well as colleges. Adults have also received the texts.

“Local law enforcement agencies in several states, as well as the FBI, are aware of these threats,” said the email Akers forwarded.

One example of a text in the bulletin email that Akers forwarded said, “This is the Deportation Agency of Africa. Due to the latest election results, Donald J. Trump will be deporting you back to Africa as of 1/17/25. Please pack your bags accordingly to be deported. Thank you for your service in America.”

Fayette notifies families

In an email Friday to families, Fayette Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said the reports about text messages circulating through digital texts and social media channels “are disturbing in nature.”

“While these messages are occurring nationwide, there are many best practices we can all take as a community to ensure our students are safe at school and in our community,” Liggins said in his email.

“Talk with your students and encourage them to connect with our counselors, school administrators, and staff if they or a peer receives one of these messages or any message like it. We take every threat seriously and will do all that we can to stop the spread of online threats and harassment.”