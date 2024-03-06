At Least One Person Killed After Huge Explosion Sends Debris Flying in Michigan

At least one person was killed after multiple blasts sparked by a fire at a wholesaler in Clinton Township, Michigan, sent debris flying on the night of March 4.

According to Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan, a 19-year-old was about a quarter mile away from the fire when they were struck by a flying canister.

Police and fire crews were alerted to the fire at 8:50 pm Monday and “observed exploding materials flying in all directions,” said police

Footage filmed by Jarrett Maki shows a glowing fire as multiple explosions can be heard in the distance.

“I could hear the blasts over a mile away,” Maki told Storyful. “I got in my car, headed closer to the site and filmed a lot of footage just to let folks know what was going on.” Credit: Jarrett Maki via Storyful