At least one reported dead in protests over disputed Venezuela election

Molotov cocktails hit the ground near a protester in front of security forces in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, on Monday during demonstrations against the election results after Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez both claimed victory - Samir Aponte/Reuters

Protests that broke out on Monday after Venezuela’s disputed election had claimed their first fatality, a human rights group said.

Alfredo Romero, head of a rights group called Foro Penal, which specialises in political prisoner issues, said on the platform X that one person had died in northwest Yaracuy state and 46 more were arrested in post-election demonstrations, Agence France-Presse reported.

Uruguay’s Foreign Minister Omar Paganini told CNN in an interview that his government would “never” recognise Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro as the winner of Sunday’s election, saying the opposition had clearly won.

People demonstrate against the official election results in Valencia, Venezuela, on Monday - Jacinto Oliveros/AP

Venezuela’s electoral authority has declared Mr Maduro the winner of the presidential contest, despite exit polls that pointed to an opposition win. Many leaders across the region have rejected the results or called for greater transparency.

Several foreign governments, including the US and the EU, held off recognising the election results, the Associated Press reported.

Nicolas Maduro speaks in Caracas a day after the Venezuelan presidential election - ZURIMAR CAMPOS/Venezuelan Presidency/AFP via Getty Images

As thousands of people demonstrated across Venezuela, opposition candidate Edmundo González announced that his campaign has the proof it needs to show he won the country’s disputed election whose victory electoral authorities handed to President Maduro.

Mr González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado told reporters they have obtained more than 70pc of tally sheets from Sunday’s election, and they showed Mr González with more than double Mr Maduro’s votes.

Both called on people, some of whom protested in the hours after Mr Maduro was declared winner, to remain calm and invited them to gather peacefully at 11am on Tuesday to celebrate the results.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado raises the hand of the opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez during a press conference on Monday - Marcelo Perez del Carpio/Getty Images

Their announcement came after the National Electoral Council, which is loyal to Mr Maduro’s ruling Unites Socialist Party of Venezuela, officially declared him the winner, handing him his third six-year term.

In the capital, the protests were mostly peaceful, but when dozens of riot gear-clad national police officers blocked the caravan, a brawl broke. Police used tear gas to disperse the protesters, some of whom threw stones and other objects at officers who had stationed themselves on a main avenue of an upper-class district.

A man fired a gun as the protesters moved through the city’s financial district. No one suffered a gunshot wound.

The demonstrations followed an election that was among the most peaceful in recent memory, reflecting hopes that Venezuela could avoid bloodshed and end 25 years of single-party rule. The winner was to take control of an economy recovering from collapse and a population desperate for change.

“We have never been moved by hatred. On the contrary, we have always been victims of the powerful,” Mr Maduro said in a nationally televised ceremony. “An attempt is being made to impose a coup d’état in Venezuela again of a fascist and counterrevolutionary nature.”

“We already know this movie, and this time, there will be no kind of weakness,” he added, saying that Venezuela’s “law will be respected.”

Demonstrators burn rubber and objects during an anti-Maduro protest in caracas on Monday - Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ms Machado told reporters tally sheets show Mr Maduro and Mr Gonzalez had received more than 2.7 million and roughly 6.2 million votes respectively.

Venezuelans vote using electronic machines, which record votes and provide every voter a paper receipt that shows the candidate of their choice. Voters are supposed to deposit their receipt at ballot boxes before exiting the polls.

After polls close, each machine prints a tally sheet showing the candidates’ names and the votes they received.

But the ruling party wields tight control over the voting system, both through a loyal five-member electoral council and a network of longtime local party coordinators who get near unrestricted access to voting centres.

Those coordinators, some of whom are responsible for handing out government benefits including subsidised food, have blocked representatives of opposition parties from entering voting centres as allowed by law to witness the voting process, vote counting and, crucially, to obtain a copy of the machines’ final tally sheet.

Electoral authorities had not yet released the tally sheets for each of the 30,000 voting machines as of Monday evening. The electoral body’s website was down, and it remained unclear when the tallies would be available. The lack of tallies prompted an independent group of electoral observers and the EU to publicly urge the entity to release them.

In the capital’s impoverished Petare neighbourhood, people started walking and shouting against Mr Maduro, and some masked young people tore down campaign posters of him hung on lampposts. Heavily armed security forces were standing just a few blocks away from the protest.

“He has to go. One way or another,” said María Arráez, a 27-year-old hairdresser, as she joined in the demonstration.

As the crowd marched through a different neighbourhood, it was cheered on by retirees and office workers who banged on pots and recorded the protest in a show of support. There were some shouts of “freedom” and expletives directed at Mr Maduro.

After failing to oust Mr Maduro during three rounds of demonstrations since 2014, the opposition put its faith in the ballot box.

The country sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves and once boasted Latin America’s most advanced economy. But after Mr Maduro took the helm, it tumbled into a freefall marked by plummeting oil prices, widespread shortages of basic goods and hyperinflation of 130,000pc.

US oil sanctions sought to force Mr Maduro from power after his 2018 re-election, which dozens of countries condemned as illegitimate. But the sanctions only accelerated the exodus of some 7.7 million Venezuelans who have fled their crisis-stricken nation.