At least two migrants reported dead while trying to cross the Channel

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover - GARETH FULLER/PA

At least two migrants have died while trying to cross the Channel to the UK, according to French media reports.

A huge search and rescue operation was mounted on Sunday after reports of a number of casualties during an attempt to cross from northern France.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews have been deployed in large numbers at the Tom Souville sailing centre near Sangatte, the newspaper La Voix Du Nord reported.

The French authorities have warned that the death toll may rise.

The latest arrivals follow crossings made on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Dec 27 – the first time small boats have made the journey on all three of those dates since 2018.

Government figures show 305 people arrived in the UK via small boat on Friday, bringing the total for the week to 1,163.

Boxing Day arrivals

The 407 arrivals on Dec 26 brought the number who had made the crossing since records began on Jan 1 2018, to 150,000 people.

The latest deaths come after Labour MPs in the Red Wall warned Sir Keir Starmer that they risk losing their seats to Reform unless the Prime Minister proves that he is tough on immigration.

Around 35 MPs have formed a new pressure group urging Sir Keir to be more vocal about his plans to tackle high levels of immigration in an attempt to shore up support in Brexit-backing areas.

The Prime Minister has said that international cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Europe to “smash the gangs” smuggling people across the Channel is the key to cutting the number of arrivals.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

“The people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay. We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”