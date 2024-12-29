At least three people dead and 50 rescued off coast of France

At least three people have died off the coast of Calais attempting to cross to England, a French official has said.

The mayor of Sangatte, Guy Allemand, confirmed the deaths, and said seven people had required intensive care.

He said: "It never stops. It's crossing after crossing, without any letup."

The deaths take this year's casualty toll from failed clandestine crossings to a confirmed 76.

Around 50 migrants have been taken into the care of the French humanitarian charity Utopia 56, according to local media. Some were taken to Sangatte's nautical base for treatment.

Ten people with severe hypothermia are being cared for by firefighters, BFM TV reported.

A French Navy helicopter is part of a large-scale rescue operation deployed to a beach at Sangatte near Calais.

The first alert was raised on Sunday morning, at around 6.15am, with the bodies of two adults recovered by emergency services about 45 minutes later, a police source told the French broadcaster.

The boat is understood to have got into trouble near the public beach, Bleriot-Plage.

Several people fell into the water trying to board the overcrowded vessel, French maritime services told AFP.

Rescuers are positioned opposite the Fort Lapin campsite in the coastal commune, with the operation still underway.

The death toll could rise, authorities say.

Meanwhile, a total of 322 migrants arrived on six boats on Saturday, government data shows.

On Christmas Day 451 people crossed the English Channel in 11 small boats, according to official figures.

The figure is the second highest for December, with 609 people arriving on 12 December, which was a record for the month.

It takes the total number of arrivals by small boat in 2024 to 35,491, around 21% higher than last year, but about 22% down on 2022.

The vast majority of boat crossing the Channel to the UK are launched from the north coast of France.

The government say they want to end the crossings, saying they "threaten lives and undermine our border security".

The prime minister has set up a new Border Security Command, aiming to work more closely with the UK's European neighbours to pull apart organised crime gangs involved in people smuggling.

