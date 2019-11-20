Leaving Netflix in December 2019: Say Goodbye to These 53 TV Shows and Movies

Prime binge-watching season is upon us—because what better way is there to escape family drama during the holidays than tucking away with your laptop and a Netflix password? While there is always plenty to watch on the streaming platform (hello, The Crown season three!), some of your favorite shows and movies will be leaving in December, so plan accordingly.
If you're a serious nature fan, be sure to catch up on all the episodes of Blue Planet and Frozen Planet before they depart at the beginning of the month. Seasons 7 through 11 of the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown are also not staying long on the streaming platform, but they are perfect for a Thanksgiving weekend binge. See also: The Rocky movies, Thor: Ragnarok, Wet Hot American Summer, and every season of Frasier.
Here's a complete list of all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in December 2019.
Leaving December 1
Yoga Hosers
Leaving December 2
Africa, Season 1
Blue Planet II, Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet, Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life on Location
Life Story
Nature's Great Events, Series 1
Nature's Great Events: Diaries, Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth, Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans, Season 1
The Hunt, Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet, Series 1
Leaving December 4
Thor: Ragnarok
Leaving December 11
Get Santa
Leaving December 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion, Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5
Leaving December 15
Helix, Season 2
Leaving December 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Leaving December 19
George of the Jungle 2
Leaving December 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 7–11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura, Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Leaving December 31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas With the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier, Season 1–10
Frasier, The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler's List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter's Bone
XXX: State of the Union
