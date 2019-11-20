Leaving Netflix in December 2019: Say Goodbye to These 53 TV Shows and Movies

Prime binge-watching season is upon us—because what better way is there to escape family drama during the holidays than tucking away with your laptop and a Netflix password? While there is always plenty to watch on the streaming platform (hello, The Crown season three!), some of your favorite shows and movies will be leaving in December, so plan accordingly.

If you're a serious nature fan, be sure to catch up on all the episodes of Blue Planet and Frozen Planet before they depart at the beginning of the month. Seasons 7 through 11 of the late Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown are also not staying long on the streaming platform, but they are perfect for a Thanksgiving weekend binge. See also: The Rocky movies, Thor: Ragnarok, Wet Hot American Summer, and every season of Frasier.

Here's a complete list of all the shows and movies leaving Netflix in December 2019.

Leaving December 1

Yoga Hosers

Leaving December 2

Africa, Season 1

Blue Planet II, Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet, Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life on Location

Life Story

Nature's Great Events, Series 1

Nature's Great Events: Diaries, Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth, Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans, Season 1

The Hunt, Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet, Series 1

Leaving December 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Leaving December 11

Get Santa

Leaving December 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion, Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Leaving December 15

Helix, Season 2

Leaving December 18

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Leaving December 19

George of the Jungle 2

Leaving December 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 7–11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura, Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Leaving December 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas With the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier, Season 1–10

Frasier, The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler's List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter's Bone

XXX: State of the Union

Originally Appeared on Glamour

