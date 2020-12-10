COVID-19 updates:

Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in August port explosion

BEIRUT — The Lebanese prosecutor probing last summer’s port explosion in Beirut filed charges on Thursday against the caretaker prime minister and three former ministers, accusing them of negligence leading to the death of hundreds of people, Lebanon’s official news agency said.

Judge Fadi Sawwan filed the charges against Hassan Diab and former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as Ghazi Zeiter and Youssef Fenianos, both former ministers of public works.

All four were charged with carelessness and negligence leading to death over the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut's port, which killed more than 200 people and injured thousands. The explosion was caused by the ignition of a large stockpile of explosive material that had been stored at the port for years, with the knowledge of top security officials and politicians who did nothing about it.

The four are the most senior individuals to be indicted so far in the probe, which is being conducted in secrecy. Anger has been building up over the slow investigation, lack of answers and the fact that no senior officials have been indicted.

About 30 other security officials and port and customs officials have been detained in the probe so far.

Diab, a former professor at the American University of Beirut who became prime minister late last year, resigned a few days after the blast, which levelled the country's main port and destroyed large parts of the city. Diab has continued to function in caretaker capacity while efforts to form a new government has floundered amid political disputes.

Diab said his conscience is clear and he is confident of his “responsible and transparent handling of the port explosion file.”

In a statement issued by his office later Thursday, he said he is “surprised by this targeting that goes beyond the person to the position. Hassan Diab will not permit the position of the prime ministry to be targeted by anyone.”

The blast is considered to be among the largest non-nuclear explosions ever to be recorded.

Zeitar was transport and public works minister in 2014, followed by Fenianos in 2016, who held the job until the beginning of 2020. Khalil was finance minister in 2014, 2016 and until 2020.

Documents surfaced soon after the explosion showing that at least 10 times over the past six years, authorities from Lebanon’s customs, military, security agencies and judiciary raised the alarm that a massive stockpile of potentially dangerous chemicals was being kept with almost no safeguard at the port in the heart of Beirut.

President Michel Aoun, in office since 2016, said he was first told of the stockpile nearly three weeks before the explosion and immediately ordered military and security agencies to do “what was needed.” But he suggested his responsibility ended there, saying he had no authority over the port and that previous governments had been told of its presence.

Since the material arrived in Lebanon in late 2013, four prime ministers have been in office during the past seven years.

Najib Mikati, Tammam Salam and Saad Hariri have reportedly said that they were not aware of the existence of the material at the port. Diab has said was only informed about the presence of the “explosives” days earlier and planned to visit the site. He told reporters earlier this year that he cancelled his visit to the port after he was told that the material were fertilizers.

“There is a list to be made of all those who knew and should all be held responsible,” said Elie Hasrouty, whose father died in the port explosion. “Their job is not to refer (the matter) to others, but to stop that bomb from going off and to protect people.”

Investigators probing the blast had so far focused on personnel at the Port of Beirut. Judge Sawwan said he has set next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as dates for interrogating the four as defendants.

Both Khalil and Fenanios were sanctioned by the U.S. in September this year, the first two officials to be subjected to those outside of the militant Hezbollah group.

Zeina Karam, The Associated Press

  • Hamper program sees increase in numbers

    The Kincardine Christmas Hamper program has wrapped up for the season, and has seen a significant increase in the number of local residents in need of assistance. Restrictions in place because of the pandemic made the collection and distribution of the hampers a challenge. The committee opted to pivot to a gift card packet, rather than the hamper of food and toys is usually offers.  The committee accepted donations of gift cards and cash until Nov. 25. The committee used cash donations to purchase gift cards, then assembling packets of cards according to need and the number of people in the family. Families, couples and singles were to register in advance for the packets through a local agency or church.  Heather Finnie, program organizer, said that as of Nov. 30, 215 requests for the packets had been registered, compared to 164 requests in 2019.  “These hampers will be going to 107 families, 15 couples and 93 individuals,” said Finnie. “According to my latest count, this represents 496 people. In 2019, we packed 164 hampers which translated to about 433 people.” The gift packets contained gift cards from local businesses, including grocery stores and restaurants, and were distributed by committee members on Dec. 4, giving the recipients time to shop for gifts and food items. Tammy Lindsay Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent

  • Program to give residency to 'guardian angel' asylum-seekers to open next week

    OTTAWA — Some asylum-seekers who toiled on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis earlier this year will be able to apply for permanent residency in Canada beginning Dec. 14. The federal government announced the program for the "guardian angels" working in health care back in August and has spent the last several months hammering out the details.Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino unveiled more specifics Wednesday, saying there will be two streams — one for those who live in Quebec and one for those outside the province."Canadians are appreciative of asylum-seekers and the work they are doing during the pandemic," Mendicino said in a statement."Thanks to this special measure, we are recognizing their significant contribution by providing them with a more secure future in Canada."For both programs, asylum-seekers who have been working in a specific list of health-care related professions and who had already claimed asylum before last March 13 will be able to apply for permanent residency. But eligibility criteria for the program are also being expanded to include spouses or common-law partners of refugee claimants who died after contracting COVID-19. The government will now also count internship experience done through a post-secondary or vocational training program as part of the 120 hours of work needed to qualify for the program. Those hours had to have been worked between March 13 and August 14, but on top of that, those eligible have to also accrue a total of six months of working experience in the related jobs by Aug. 31, 2021.That's also the last day to apply for the program. It's not clear how many people will qualify or apply. Before the border closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people had been arriving in Canada and requesting asylum each month, and while they awaited decisions on their claims some had found work in health care.A large number of one particular cohort of refugee claimants — those who have crossed into Canada from the U.S. — have settled in Quebec, and it is from that province that public pressure began for a special immigration program for those whose jobs put them in harm's way during the early days of the pandemic.But designing a program for the so-called "guardian angels" was tricky, as Quebec retains a degree of control over who is allowed to immigrate to the province and had to agree to the criteria. Quebec's minister of immigration, Nadine Girault, said the program is aimed at recognizing the exceptional contributions made by asylum-seekers working with seniors and people who were sick during the first wave of the pandemic. "This program, which is a product of the collaboration between the government of Quebec and the federal government, will allow for these people to be selected and granted permanent residence, so they can continue their essential contribution to health care and integrate fully into Quebec society,” she said in a statement Wednesday.But the decision to currently limit eligibility for permanent residency only to those asylum-seekers providing direct patient care in hospitals and long-term care homes has been met with criticism. Many advocates have noted that asylum-seekers work in other professions deemed essential during the pandemic and argue they should be recognized as well.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

  • Toronto International Film Festival releases Top Ten lists for 2020

    TORONTO — Features from Deepa Mehta, Tracey Deer, and Michelle Latimer are among those on the Toronto International Film Festival's best-of-the-year list. The annual TIFF Canada's Top Ten list includes the Mehta-directed "Funny Boy," which is Canada's submission to the Oscars for best international feature film and is streaming on CBC Gem. Mehta also co-wrote the story with Shyam Selvadurai, who penned the novel that inspired the film, about a Tamil boy growing up gay during deadly conflict in Sri Lanka in the 1970s and '80s. Deer is on the list with "Beans," about a 12-year-old Mohawk girl coming of age during the 1990 Oka Crisis. And Latimer made the cut with the documentary "Inconvenient Indian," which is adapted from Thomas King's acclaimed 2012 non-fiction book and won two awards at TIFF in September. Other films on the top 10 list include: - "Fauna" by Nicolas Pereda, a comical look at so-called "narco" violence in Mexico. - Mike Hoolboom's "Judy Versus Capitalism," about Canadian feminist activist Judy Rebick. - "The Kid Detective" by Evan Morgan, a dark comedy releasing VOD/digital on Dec. 15. - The Olympic swimmer drama "Nadia, Butterfly" by Pascal Plante, which was chosen for the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is now available on digital/VOD platforms. - Sean Durkin's family thriller "The Nest," which stars Jude Law and Carrie Coon and is now available on digital/VOD platforms, including digital TIFF Bell Lightbox. - "No Ordinary Man" by Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt, about the life of jazz musician Billy Tipton, who was outed as a transgender man after his death in 1989. - Brandon Cronenberg's sci-fi horror "Possessor," which is also now available on digital/VOD platforms, including digital TIFF Bell Lightbox. TIFF says it plans to feature other Canada's Top Ten selections in the near future. The organization says the list has seven first or second features, and films by six filmmakers of colour and three Indigenous filmmakers. Forty per cent of the features are directed or co-directed by women. TIFF's internal programming team — Cameron Bailey, Diana Sanchez, and Steve Gravestock — chose the titles.  TIFF also released its annual list of Top 10 shorts, 50 per cent of which were directed or co-directed by women. Gravestock chose the shorts with TIFF programmer Robyn Citizen, in consultation with Short Cuts programmers Jason Anderson and Lisa Haller. The shorts are: "Aniksha" by Vincent Toi; "The Archivists" by Igor Drljaca; "Benjamin, Benny, Ben" by Paul Shkordoff;  "Black Bodies" by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall; "êmîcêtôcêt: Many Bloodlines" by Theola Ross; "Foam" ("Écume") by Omar Elhamy;  "How To Be At Home" by Andrea Dorfman;  "Scars" by Alex Anna; "Sing Me a Lullaby" by Tiffany Hsiung; and "Stump The Guesser" by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

  • N.S. reports six new cases of COVID-19, prepares for first doses of approved vaccine

    Nova Scotia has 71 known active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including six new cases in the central zone. The province reported the latest cases in a news release, which says four are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, with the individual self-isolating. One of the six new cases is still under Public Health investigation.Nova Scotia Health laboratories completed 1,954 tests on Tuesday. The province had previously been reporting the number of rapid tests daily, but said Wednesday it would be reporting those figures weekly starting this Friday.The active case count of 71 marks a decrease, down from 78 on Tuesday."I'm pleased to see that the number of cases linked to social gatherings has gone down significantly," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang in the news release."This is an indication that restrictions are working. We need to continue to follow all the public health measures to ensure that this trend continues as we work to flatten the curve."Premier Stephen McNeil said in the news release that Nova Scotians should "remain vigilant and continue to follow all the public health measures and restrictions, including limiting social contacts and travel."On Tuesday, Strang said two cases had been identified at a large poultry facility in the Annapolis Valley, which was closing to test other staff. McNeil said Wednesday that rapid testing had begun at that facility and no other cases had yet been identified.Vaccine advancementsAt a media availability Wednesday, McNeil said Health Canada's approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine was cause for optimism, and the province was continuing to prepare for distribution.Nova Scotia is expecting one batch of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month, with regular weekly allotments starting in January.The newly approved vaccine has to be transported and stored between -80 C and -70 C, and right now the only freezer in the province that can accommodate those temperatures is in Halifax. As such, the first doses will have to be administered in the central zone. McNeil said anyone tapped for priority access who is outside the Halifax area will be brought in to receive their dose.The first people in Nova Scotia to receive the vaccine will be frontline health-care workers, as Strang announced Tuesday. A national committee on vaccines recommends that health-care workers at risk of COVID-19 exposure, long-term care staff and residents, and people over the age of 80 should be the priority candidates for vaccination.McNeil said Nova Scotia chose to target frontline health-care workers first because they are the ones most likely to transmit to long-term care residents and the elderly."We will be providing it to residents in long-term care, but quite frankly the residents who have gotten COVID is because someone else has brought it in," said McNeil Wednesday.Clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine show it to be 95 per cent effective in preventing people from getting ill, but it's not yet clear how much it curbs transmission."We wanted to make sure that we protect [health-care workers] so that they could continue to care for and look after those of us who may require health care outside of COVID," McNeil said.Cases in the Atlantic provincesNewfoundland and Labrador announced Monday it would be at least a month before it rejoins the Atlantic bubble. Anyone arriving in that province from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island has to self-isolate for 14 days. P.E.I. announced Thursday that its travel restrictions within the region would stay in place until at least Dec. 21. The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are: * Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday and has 20 active cases. * New Brunswick reported one new case Wednesday and has 74 active cases. Three people are hospitalized and in intensive care.  * P.E.I. reported no new cases Wednesday and has 14 active cases. The province introduced sweeping restrictions Monday, with all gyms, libraries, bingo halls and casinos closed for at least two weeks and restaurants closed to indoor dining.Walk-in testing available for ages 16 and upWalk-in COVID testing is available for people aged 16 and up with no symptoms at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth from Thursday through Sunday.Those in the age range are welcome if they have no symptoms, have not been at an exposure site identified by Public Health, or are not a close contact of a person with COVID-19.The testing method will be the standard swab, not the rapid test.Asymptomatic people can access rapid testing on Wednesday and Thursday at the Lebrun Centre in Bedford from 1:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Rapid testing is for people aged 16 and up, and should only be sought out by those who have not recently travelled, have not visited a potential exposure location and have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.SymptomsAnyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough.Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811: * Sore throat. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Runny nose.MORE TOP STORIES

  • National Museum of African American Music to open next month

    NASHVILLE — A new museum in Tennessee that focuses on African American music will open next month in Nashville. The National Museum of African American Music will host a socially distanced ribbon cutting on Jan. 18 when it formally opens, news outlets reported. Members of the museum will be able to take tours on Jan. 23-24 and the facility will open to the public on Jan. 30. Museum President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III said officials look forward to welcoming music lovers and celebrating the history of of African American music. “We have been preparing for this day for more than 20 years, but this museum has actually been more than 400 years in the making.” he said. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum said, it would limit the number of people inside the museum and all visitors would be required to wear masks. The Associated Press

  • Le syndicat des Métallos fait un don de 2500 $ à Moisson d’Alma

    La section locale 9490 des Métallos a remis un don de 2500 $ à Moisson d’Alma le 3 décembre dernier, un organisme qui offre un soutien alimentaire, par le biais de son Fonds humanitaire. Par le fait même, les membres du syndicat local ont tous reçu un assortiment de produits régionaux à défaut de pouvoir tenir leur traditionnel souper de Noël des syndiqués. « On sait que c’est difficile pour beaucoup de commerçants et de producteurs régionaux. C’est une façon pour nous d’encourager les producteurs de la région, tout en soulignant les fêtes autrement avec nos membres », explique le président du syndicat, Sylvain Maltais. Chaque année pendant la période des Fêtes, le Fonds humanitaire des Métallos effectue des dons de l’ordre de 43 000 $ à une vingtaine d’organismes à travers le Québec. « C’est important plus que jamais de soutenir notre communauté. Plusieurs personnes ont perdu leur travail ou voient leur vie en suspens en raison de la pandémie. On ne sait pas combien de temps ça va durer, mais c’est dur pour beaucoup de familles. On invite d’ailleurs tous nos membres à faire des dons aux organismes de la région. L’entraide est plus que jamais essentielle », a conclu Sylvain Maltais.Julien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • Un nouvel outil pour soutenir les victimes de violence conjugale sur les lieux de travail

    Trois organismes de la Côte-Nord ont lancé une trousse d’accompagnement pour les entreprises afin de mieux outiller celles-ci vis-à-vis les situations de violence conjugale chez leurs employés. La trousse d’accompagnement, sous forme de site web, est une initiative du comité Politique de travail en violence conjugale réunissant le Centre d’aide aux victimes d’actes criminels (CAVAC) Côte-Nord, le Centre Femmes aux 4 Vents de Sept-Îles et la Maison des Femmes de Baie-Comeau. Les entreprises, syndicats et membres du personnel peuvent consulter les différentes outils présentés sur le site web, conçus par des ressources externes spécialisées en violence conjugale, et mettre en place des pratiques d’intervention. La trousse ne fait pas des employeurs des intervenants à proprement parler, mais leur offre une meilleure compréhension de la violence conjugale dans les milieux de travail et d’instaurer des pratiques d’intervention. La directrice du CAVAC Côte-Nord, Isabelle Fortin, encourage également les employeurs à afficher la politique contre la problématique en milieu de travail sur les lieux pour inciter les employés qui en sont victimes à aller chercher de l’aide. Selon des données du ministère de la Sécurité publique, la Côte-Nord comptait en 2015 le plus haut taux d’infractions contre la personne en contexte conjugal de la province avec 590 cas par 100 000 habitants, contre 269 cas pour la moyenne québécoise. Une enquête de Statistique Canada faite en 2014 exposait que 10 % des femmes autochtones du Québec confiaient avoir vécu de la violence en contexte de couple au cours des cinq années précédentes.Laurence Dami-Houle, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Portageur

  • Migrants in US on temporary status get 9-month extension

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Wednesday that it will allow migrants from six countries to extend their legal U.S. residency under a temporary status for nine months while courts consider its effort to end the program. President Donald Trump has long sought to terminate the program, which allows migrants from countries devastated by war or natural disaster to legally live in the U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has promised “an immediate review” of it once he's in office and has said he'll pursue legislation for longtime residents to remain in the U.S. and seek citizenship. The Department of Homeland Security announced the extension in a notice in the Federal Register. The extension applies to more than 300,000 people from countries including El Salvador and Haiti who are in the United States on what’s formally known as Temporary Protected Status. The program, in place since the 1990s, has been repeatedly extended for some countries. DHS said the program is being extended until a court finalizes an order allowing the administration to end the program for four countries that are part of a legal challenge. The extension also applies to Honduras, Nicaragua, Nepal and Sudan. In September, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that blocked the government from ending TPS, for people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan. DHS said, however, that the appellate court has not issued its directive to the district court to make that ruling effective so the injunction remains in place. The migrants' status is extended through Oct. 4, 2021, from the current expiration date of Jan. 4, 2021. More than 400,000 people from 10 countries have the protected status, including some 250,000 from El Salvador, according to the Congressional Research Service. El Salvador first got TPS in 2001 after earthquakes displaced much of the population. Many TPS holders now have spouses and children who are U.S. citizens. Honduras has about 80,000 TPS beneficiaries, followed by Haiti with 55,000, Nepal with nearly 15,000, Nicaragua with about 4,500 and Sudan with fewer than 1,000. The Associated Press

  • Ontario reports 1,890 new COVID-19 cases as York Region hospitals reach 'tipping point'

    Ontario reported another 1,890 cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths linked to the illness on Wednesday as hospitals in one of its hardest-hit regions warn they are reaching a critical point in novel coronavirus admissions.The newly confirmed cases include 517 in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region — where hospital CEOs said this morning that their facilities have reached a "tipping point" in COVID-19 admissions.A joint statement from the CEOs of Mackenzie Health, Markham Stouffville Hospital and Southlake Regional Health Centre highlights a "significant increase" in admissions due to the novel coronavirus in recent weeks.The group said they are concerned that the trend could impact access to other health care, like scheduled surgeries. They also called on residents to wear masks in public and forgo gathering over the holidays in order to protect the community.York is currently in the red level of the province's pandemic response framework, but a lockdown could be coming, according to Dr. Karim Kurji, the region's medical officer of health.Kurji said this morning there is no doubt hospitals in the region are under increasing stress and said he has been in close communication with Dr. David Williams, his provincial counterpart."Based on those discussions, it seems we are heading toward a lockdown, given the metrics last week, in particular, were not very good from York Region's standpoint," he said, adding that a spike in daily case numbers may be attributable to the "shopping frenzy" that happened in the days before Toronto and Peel Region entered lockdown. That said, Kurji continued, local modelling suggests that lockdown measures may not have a significant impact on the spread of the virus, given the restrictions already in place and the region's enhanced enforcement initiative that began about two weeks ago. In a statement, Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti asked that the province consider certain adjustments — such as switching big box stores and retail centres to curbside pickup only — before moving York into lockdown. Other public health units that saw double-digit increases in today's update were: * Hamilton: 97 * Halton Region: 96 * Windsor-Essex: 94 * Durham Region: 75 * Waterloo Region: 64 * Niagara: 43 * Middlesex-London: 37 * Simcoe Muskoka: 34 * Ottawa: 33 * Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 25 * Southwestern: 15 * Haldimand-Norfolk: 14 * Thunder Bay: 10(Note: All of the figures used for new cases in this story are found on the Ontario health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its daily epidemiologic summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.)The Ministry of Education also reported 207 cases that are school-related: 174 students and 33 staff members. Some 866 of Ontario's 4,828 publicly-funded schools, or nearly 18 per cent, have at least one case of COVID-19, while 11 schools are currently closed because of the illness.The new cases today push the seven-day average to 1,840, a new record high.There are now 16,089 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide, a slight drop from yesterday's high.They come as Ontario's network of labs processed 48,456 test samples for the novel coronavirus and reported a test positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. Another 54,613 tests are in the queue waiting to be completed.Further, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed infections climbed to 811. Of those, 221 are being treated in intensive care and 129 require the use of a ventilator.Meanwhile, for a second day in a row, Premier Doug Ford is not scheduled to take any questions from media. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford has typically made himself and often top cabinet ministers available to answer queries from reporters.Yesterday, the Ontario legislature adjourned for the holidays earlier than expected and lawmakers won't return until mid-February.Speaking this morning, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called on Ford to recall the legislature and accused him of "calling it quits.""He's throwing in the towel. He's waving the white flag in the fight against COVID-19 and just waiting for a vaccine now," she said.Health Canada approves 1st vaccineNot long after Horwath made her comments, Health Canada announced that it has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for immediate use after a two-month review of the company's clinical trial data. Up to 249,000 doses are expected to arrive in Canada by year's end.Retired general Rick Hillier, the head of Ontario's vaccine task force, said Wednesday that he expects about 85,000 of the initial doses to ship to the province in the coming weeks. That delivery will serve as a sort of trial run, allowing the task force to work out kinks in the distribution system, he said.Because the vaccine must be stored at between –80 C and –60 C, there will be significant logistical challenges during the first phase of Ontario's immunization campaign."There are going to be bumps in the road. Things will go wrong," Hillier told CBC Radio's Metro Morning.LISTEN | Head of Ontario's vaccine task force discusses initial rollout plans:Vulnerable populations like long-term care residents and front-line workers will be among the first in line to get the vaccine. Hillier said he anticipates it will take about three to four months to finish immunizing those priority groups, before the vaccine will become more widely available to the public.Ford also issued a statement, calling the development "phenomenal news for all Canadians," saying Ontario will be ready to distribute and administer the vaccines as soon as they arrive in the province. "Friends, the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter," he said.

  • Obama, Patti Smith among PEN America honorees

    NEW YORK — Artists, activists and a former president gathered online for PEN America's annual gala, held virtually this year because of the pandemic.Those honoured by the literary and human rights organization included the Chinese organizer and dissident Xu Zhiyong; Darnella Frazier, the teenager who taped the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police; and Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was a key witness during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.Meryl Streep, Spike Lee, Bono and Emma Thompson were among the celebrities offering tributes to Tuesday night's award winners.Hearst executive vice chairman Frank A. Bennack Jr. was this year's Corporate Honoree. PEN also presented a literary service prize to Patti Smith, who sang the ballad "Build a Peaceable Kingdom," and the Voice of Influence Award to former President Barack Obama, whose memoir “A Promised Land” came out last month. In a taped conversation with the Pulitzer Prize winning historian and former PEN president Ron Chernow, Obama said that the advocacy of PEN and other organizations influenced him as president.“I was consistently raising issues of jailed journalists, jailed dissidents, censorship issues, freedom of the press issues in conversations that I would have,” he said. “There were a number of occasions where, as a consequence of us being aware of the plight of a journalist or a dissident, a human rights activist, that making it onto the agenda of a conversation that I had, that it ended up resulting in somebody’s freedom.”The Associated Press

  • Winter travel advisory ends as snow clears in the GTA, chance of showers

    Wednesday's snowfall will give way to a chance of showers in the Greater Toronto Area as temperatures rise, Environment Canada says.The weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory for large swaths of southern Ontario early morning, noting that precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions mid to late morning.Anywhere from two to four centimetres of snow were initially expected to accumulate, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations.Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 4 C.

  • Le Groupe LAR acquiert les anciens bureaux de Desjardins à Métabetchouan

    Le Groupe LAR a récemment procédé à l’acquisition des anciens bureaux de la Fédération des caisses Desjardins situés à Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix. L’entreprise voit ainsi sa superficie plus que doubler. Cette acquisition s’est faite dans le but d’augmenter les espaces administratifs. Ainsi, toutes les activités en lien avec les ventes, l’administration, les estimations, l’ingénierie, la gestion de projets, la gestion documentaire et l’approvisionnement s’y feront. L’acquisition du bâtiment situé au 50, rue des Roses, permet ainsi de faciliter la distanciation sociale, mais ouvre également la porte à plusieurs autres projets qui nécessiteront l’embauche de personnel. Le nouvel espace offrira une centaine de bureaux supplémentaires au Groupe LAR. Ce déménagement des effectifs donne ainsi plus d’espace au personnel de l’usine et des départements liés à la production, à la santé et sécurité et à l’assurance qualité, qui demeureront dans le siège social actuel, situé au 1760, route 169, à Métabetchouan–Lac-à-la-Croix. Le projet d’acquisition de l’édifice représente des investissements de 1,5 M$. Le directeur général de l’entreprise, Evans Thibault, envisage d’y mettre en place un système informatique à la fine pointe de la technologie. Le Groupe LAR devrait occuper les espaces dès le premier trimestre 2021 après des rénovations.Julien B. Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Lac St-Jean

  • Privacy commissioner launches investigation into body camera use in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

    The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) for Newfoundland and Labrador announced late last week it would launch an investigation into the usage of body cameras by enforcement officers in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.  The central Labrador town approved a policy for body camera use earlier this year for both the municipal enforcement officer and the animal control officer. Privacy and Information Commissioner Michael Harvey told SaltWire Network he has had concerns about the policy since he heard about it from the media in March, and, while his office has had informal discussions about the policy with the town, he felt it was necessary to launch a formal investigation. “We’ve been back and forth with the town since March and sometimes it would be productive, but then we wouldn’t hear from them for a while and find out about developments in the media,” he said. Harvey said his office sent a letter to the town in March, but didn’t hear from them for some time, and sent them recommendations in October and thought they had an understanding about changing the policy, but it remains in effect, unchanged. There were also questions brought up by councillors in the most recent Happy Valley-Goose Bay council meeting, on Nov. 26, about the OIPC recommendations and whether the town is required to follow them.  Harvey said this investigation process will help provide a clearer legal framework for the discussions between his office and the town, and what the authority of his office is vis-a-vis the town. Since body cameras are cheap and easy to find, it’s important that municipalities are compliant with the privacy act when using them, he said. While Happy Valley-Goose Bay is the first municipality in the province to use them, Harvey said he would expect to see other municipalities interested in the future. In Toronto, he said, body cameras are being piloted now only after extensive consultation with his counterpart in Ontario, the provincial human rights commission, and a public consultation process. Harvey said he also wanted to be clear that his office launching an investigation doesn’t mean the town did anything wrong.  Happy Valley-Goose Bay Deputy Mayor Bert Pomeroy said the town welcomes the investigation by the OIPC and they feel it will only strengthen the policy. “It’s important that the body-camera policy is the best it can be, and we want it to be the best it can be so that other municipalities in the province can emulate what we’ve done. This is breaking new ground for municipalities for the province, and the policy that should be in place should be the best policy that can be put together and involve the privacy commissioner’s office to make sure it’s right.” When asked about concerns by Harvey about intermittent communication between the town and his office, Pomeroy said as soon as council became aware of the issue, they contacted the OIPC to see what they could do.  “Obviously, lines of communication are not what they could have been, and we aim to fix that as well,” he said. “It’s important we do this and do it right and have open lines of communication with the privacy commissioner’s office and others if necessary.” Pomeroy said the cameras are not currently in use by the officers and have not been since they found out about the concerns of the commissioner a few weeks ago. Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram

  • Fitzgerald cuts maximum size of informal gatherings to 20 as holidays near

    Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health is cutting the maximum number of people allowed for informal gatherings, as families firm up plans for Christmas and other holiday celebrations. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing that the maximum size of gatherings will be 20, down from 50, effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday.Informal gatherings include family dinners and house parties, for example, while guidelines for businesses and groups hosting public events remain unchanged.The announcement comes as the province reports one new travel-related case of COVID-19, a man between 20 and 39 years old in the Eastern Health region who travelled to the province from Asia. The Department of Health says he is self-isolating and contact tracing is complete.The Department of Health also reported nine new recoveries on Wednesday, dropping the active caseload to 20."Making this change provides greater clarity to those looking for guidance and adds another layer of protection against COVID-19," Fitzgerald said. Fitzgerald said public health is still unable to identify the source of transmission in cases reported in the Central Health region on the weekend."In public health we call this a non-epidemiologically linked case, and it indicates to us that there is, or was, a case of COVID that we did not know about," she said.  Watch the full Dec. 9 update:Fitzgerald said there are several reasons public health could have been unaware of the case: the person may not have had symptoms, may have left the province before being diagnosed, or may have assumed it was a cold and didn't seek testing.Starting today, Central Health is advising people in Harbour Breton who have travelled outside of the province since Nov. 9, and those who have even mild symptoms, to book an appointment for testing through 811.As of Wednesday's update 65,333 people have been tested in the province, up 366 since Tuesday. The total number of cases in the province since March is 353. 'It's always concerning,' says Fitzgerald Testing for the virus in Harbour Breton continues, via a mobile testing site. Health Minister John Haggie said Monday the health centre in Harbour Breton has potentially been exposed to COVID-19, with two positive tests from staff from last weekend. One of the health-care workers provides hands-on care, while the other is in an administrative role. Fitzgerald said public health is still working to find the source, and the investigation continues as health officials ask for more people in the community to get tested. But, she added, cases that cannot be connected through epidemiology are always a concern.  "We're tracking down every lead that comes our way. But sometimes we don't. We do end up with a situation where we can't find the source of the case, and that has happened here on a few occasions in the past," she said. "It's always concerning because I think this should demonstrate to all of us that no matter where you are, there is always that chance that COVID can be around you."Fitzgerald said this case a reminder to remain vigilant to prevent further onward spread. On Wednesday, Haggie said roughly 1,000 rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way to the community, with staff training to be finished by the end of Thursday. "It will be available for rapid results for the people of Harbour Breton Friday morning," he said. "People who are eligible — and the criteria are going to be enlarged somewhat — should call 811."Haggie added there is a regular supply of the rapid tests coming in, and more available through the federal government.Alberta's 'devastating' measuresMeanwhile, after repeatedly recording new daily records of COVID-19 cases, Alberta — a province where many people from Newfoundland and Labrador trave for work — is enacting sweeping new restrictions on businesses and other places, but also rules around seeing friends and family members. Specifically, the provincial government there has:  * Banned all outdoor and indoor social gatherings. * Imposed mandatory work-from-home measures. * Ordered the closure of all casinos and gyms. * Banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars. * Imposed a mandatory provincewide mask requirement.Indoor and outdoor social close contact, like celebrating Christmas, will be limited to those in the same household, can only be celebrated with people in your own household while people who live alone may still have up to two non-household close contacts."If we relax the public health measures to permit large family gatherings in just three weeks' time, we will, without a shadow of a doubt, see a large increase in hospitalizations and fatalities," Premier Jason Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday."We simply cannot let this Christmas turn into a tragedy for many families." On Tuesday, Alberta reported 1,727 new cases of COVID-19 and set another record with 20,388 active cases. Across the province, 654 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 112 in intensive-care units.The hospitalization numbers have grown by 600 per cent since the last week of October, Kenney said.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Ontario reports 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths from the virus

    TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 28 new deaths due to the virus.Health Minister Christine Elliott says 517 cases are in Toronto, 471 in Peel Region and 187 in York Region.In the province's long-term care homes, 618 residents currently have COVID-19 and 11 new deaths have been reported today. The province says 115 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.It also reported 207 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 174 among students.Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 866 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly funded schools.Meanwhile, hospitals in Ontario's York Region said they have reached a "tipping point" in COVID-19 admissions.A joint statement from the CEOs of Mackenzie Health, Markham Stouffville Hospital and Southlake Regional Health Centre highlighted a "significant increase" in admissions due to the novel coronavirus in recent weeks.The group said they were concerned that the trend could impact access to other health care, like scheduled surgeries, and called on residents to wear masks in public and forgo gathering over the holidays in order to protect the community.York Region is currently in the red level of the province's pandemic response framework - the strictest public health measures short of a lockdown. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • AP's song of the year: Keedron Bryant's 'I Just Wanna Live'

    NEW YORK — The top 10 songs of the year by Associated Press Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu (a playlist of the songs can be found here ): 1. Keedron Bryant, “I Just Wanna Live": During times of turmoil and unrest, people respond differently. Some protest. Some cry. And some sing. Following the gruesome death of George Floyd, Johnnetta Bryant turned to God and asked for a pray — and the lyrics to “I Just Wanna Live" were born. She asked her son, then 12-year-old Keedron Bryant, to sing the song and the rest is for the history books. Keedron Bryant's powerful performance about being a young Black man in today's world went viral, with everyone from Barack Obama to LeBron James praising the future superstar and his family for their strength and positive message. The song not only helped Keedron Bryant land a record deal, it helped heal the world at a time when music is a language that unites us all. 2. Chloe x Halle, “Do It": To the window, to the walls, 'till the sweat drops down my... Chloe x Halle took us to the clubs — aka the living room — during a pandemic year when we desperately needed an epic dance tune to help us get through the day. 3. Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me": Digging deep to write personal lyrics about her upbringing — and being that rare Black singer on the country music scene — Mickey Guyton birthed a beautiful, touching song that is bound to become a country music classic. 4. Kelly Rowland, “Coffee": A smooth, sexy number from a R&B goddess. 5. Charlie Wilson featuring Smokey Robinson, “All of My Love": Uncle Charlie plus Uncle Smokey equals musical bliss. The soul icons joined forces for one of the year's best collaborations that will surely put a smile on your face. 6. Roddy Ricch, “The Box”: Insert fire emoji here. 7. Dua Lipa, “Don't Start Now": With this addictive pop gem and updated dance moves, Dua Lipa is well on her way to world domination. 8. Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, “I Hope”: Breakthrough country singer Gabby Barrett already had a hit with the original version of “I Hope," but then Charlie Puth slide into her DMs and asked to add his vocals to the song and update the beat. The result is an undeniable pop smash. 9. Pop Smoke featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby, “For the Night": Late rapper Pop Smoke clearly had a knack for hip-hop melodies, which explains why most of his songs have exploded on TikTok. “For the Night" is a monster hit that also featured other acts leading the new class of rap. 10. BLACKPINK featuring Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream": K-pop all-stars BLACKPINK came out swinging with this trap-pop bop that was as sweet and irresistible as ice cream. Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

  • Annual ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' Poems Gets Pandemic Twists

    Three MPs offered colleagues some laughs in following a traditional of writing and sharing their own political renditions of a Christmas classic.

  • Kincardine Bridge Club supports charity

    The Kincardine Bridge Club made two donations to worthy causes on Dec. 3, presenting Women’s House Serving Grey and Bruce, and Huron Shores Hospice, with a cheque for $2,000 each.  The club collects fees from its players each week and then in turn donates the proceeds to charity. While the pandemic restricted the group from gathering for its weekly games, the club was able to take advantage of an online platform that allows members to play four to five games each week. Michelle Lamont, community and fund development coordinator for Women’s House Serving Bruce and Grey, says the club has been a faithful supporter of the shelter for many years. In spite of COVID, it still found a way to donate.  “We are very lucky to live in such a generous and thoughtful community who cares so much about those who are going through tough times right now,” said Lamont. “The Kincardine Duplicate Bridge Club is a group of people with big hearts, and Women’s House appreciates their thoughtfulness.” The donation is also appreciated by Huron Shores Hospice, which is preparing to open its second hospice bed in the near future. The hospice also funds the training of grief-support workers offering support to community members who have lost a loved one. Like many other not-for profit groups, it has had to find new ways to fundraise as the pandemic has caused the cancellation of many fundraising events. Tammy Lindsay Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent

  • Résumé de la séance du conseil de la MRC de Minganie du 25 novembre

    En séance ordinaire le 25 novembre, le conseil de la municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) de Minganie a présenté ses prévisions budgétaires pour l’année 2021. Le budget total de la MRC s’élève à plus de 16,7 millions de dollars, incluant les redevances des centrales du complexe hydroélectrique La Romaine (6,65 M$) et les paiements de la piscine. Le budget connaît une hausse de 1,1 millions de dollars, soit une bonification de 6,95 %, liée directement à l’augmentation de subventions. Celles-ci constituent un quart des revenus de la MRC tandis que 54 % proviennent des revenus autres (dividendes de La Romaine, mini-centrales, Internet, gravières-sablières et baux) et 11,5 % des quotes-parts des municipalités. Les projets de la MRC pour 2021 sont diversifiés : ajout d’un mandat d’archivage pour la mise aux normes, ajout d’une ressource d’inspection municipale, reprise de la planification touristique mise en veilleuse en raison de la pandémie de COVID-19 et la création d’un plan de communications. À noter que des élections générales municipales auront lieu à l’automne prochain. Côté aide financière, le conseil a autorisé le versement de 53 486 $ à l’épicerie coopérative Les Choix de Marguerite de Baie-Johan-Beetz pour l’ajout d’un volet prêt-à-manger afin de soutenir le développement de la coop et assurer la sécurité alimentaire, la proximité de service et lutter contre la pauvreté économique et sociale. Aussi, la MRC a offert une aide de 15 000 $ la Régie intermunicipale des matières résiduelles (RIGREM) de l’ouest de la Minganie pour la réalisation d’une étude de faisabilité pour la valorisation des résidus de bois. Aussi, la proposition d’une autre année d’essai a été acceptée par le conseil en ce qui concerne l’entente pour le transport, le tri et le traitement des matières recyclables avec le centre de tri Le Phare de Port-Cartier. Le conseil estime que le bilan de 2020 s’est révélé positif, mais que « des ajustements s’avèrent nécessaires ».  Le contrat pour le déneigement et le déglaçage des entrées des bureaux administratifs de la MRC et du complexe aquatique octroyé à Nicolas Noël a été révisé. En raison de coûts administratifs non prévus par le soumissionnaire, le taux horaire de 26 $ de l’heure est rehaussé à 28 $ de l’heure. Le conseil de la MRC a réitéré son appui envers la Municipalité de Natashquan en ce qui a trait au dossier de relocalisation de Pointe-Parent et au projet de havre de pêche mené par la Corporation du port régional de Natashquan. Une motion de félicitations à l’égard de Chantal Harvey, sacrée artiste de l’année pour la Côte-Nord selon le Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) et résidente de Baie-Johan-Beetz, a également été acceptée. « La MRC reconnaît le travail artistique de Mme Chantal Harvey, artiste accomplie qui illustre les particularités de la nature de notre territoire à travers ses œuvres », a détaillé le préfet Luc Noël. Finalement, en raison de l’augmentation du nombre de cas d’infection à la COVID-19, les employés de la MRC de Minganie auront recours au télétravail du 30 novembre au 11 janvier, cette dernière date étant sujette à modification selon l’évolution du risque de pandémie.   Laurence Dami-Houle, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Portageur

  • Bank of Canada keeps rate steady at 0.25%, maintains pledge of it staying low until 2023

    The Bank of Canada opted to keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 0.25 per cent on Wednesday, noting that Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19 is proceeding in line with expectations.The bank said that while new infections and lockdowns continue to hold back Canada's economy, stronger demand for energy has pushed up the price of oil, which is giving it a boost. And news of looming vaccines rolling out is also helping."News on the development of effective vaccines is providing reassurance that the pandemic will end and more normal activities will resume, although the pace and breadth of the global rollout of vaccinations remain uncertain," the bank said.The central bank meets every six weeks to set its interest rate based on whether or not the economy needs a helping hand or to be slowed down in the face of too-high inflation. The bank's rate filters into the real economy by impacting the rates that consumers get on things like variable rate mortgages and savings accounts.The bank cuts its rate when it wants to encourage borrowing and investing to stimulate the economy, and it raises its rate to cool things down. The bank slashed its rate to its current record low in March and April when the pandemic was first unfolding.At the bank's last meeting in October, it signalled that it would keep the rate at its current level until at least 2023 because that's how long it thinks it will take to make a full recovery.No surprisesWednesday's decision made it clear that is still the plan. "Canada's economic recovery will continue to require extraordinary monetary policy support," the bank said. "We remain committed to providing the monetary policy stimulus needed to support the recovery."Economist Sri Thanabalasingam with TD Bank said the bank had no surprises on Wednesday, noting that just as vaccines seem key to a return to normal life, so, too, will they be key to the economy getting back to some semblance of normal."Hopes are pinned to a well-co-ordinated rollout of the vaccine. If all goes well, we could very well see a rapid economic recovery take shape as confidence returns to Canadian businesses and households, allowing them to increase spending that has been severely curtailed by the pandemic," Thanabalasingam said. "Time will tell."