Lebanese president to consult on new prime minister from Monday

Reuters
·1 min read
Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun sits at the presidential palace, after he was elected as the country's President, in Baabda

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will hold consultations with members of parliament from Jan. 13 to nominate a prime minister, the presidency said on Friday.

Once named, the new prime minister must form a government, a process that often takes many months. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is widely seen as a frontrunner, but opposition parliamentarian Fouad Makhzoumi may have the backing of a number of lawmakers, political sources said.

The post is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system, which also reserves the presidency for a Maronite Christian and the speaker of parliament post for a Shi'ite Muslim.

Lebanon's parliament elected army chief Aoun as president on Thursday, filling a post that has been vacant since October 2022 with a general who has U.S. support and showing the weakened sway of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group after its devastating war with Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first remarks as president on Thursday, Aoun said that he would work to assert the state's right to hold the monopoly on arms.

Mikati said on Friday that the state would begin disarming in southern Lebanon, to assert its presence across the country.

Lebanon and Israel agreed in November to a 60-day ceasefire that stipulates that only "official military and security forces" in Lebanon are authorised to carry arms.

The proposal refers to both sides' commitment to fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, including provisions that refer to the "disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon".

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily in Beirut, Jana Choukeir and Clauda Tanios in Dubai; Editing by Christina Fincher and Alison Williams)

Latest Stories

  • ‘Orange Idiot’: Actor Forced to Flee Wildfire Tears Into Trump on CNN

    The Young and The Restless star Eric Braeden criticized Donald Trump during a CNN interview early Friday for the president-elect’s response to the California wildfires. Braeden, 83, was interviewed on the network after he posted a dramatic video on his Instagram account Thursday showing a wall of flame approaching his home of over 40 years. “Well, we’re going to have to evacuate our house,” Braeden can be heard saying in the clip. “Okay, everyone, you see this beautiful area go up in flames. Unb

  • Trump Goes on Bonkers Rant After Hush Money Trial Sentencing

    Donald Trump decried that his hush money trial was a “witch hunt” during his sentencing hearing Friday, but he saved his biggest fireworks for a post-hearing rant on Truth Social. “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely basele

  • Here's Why Michelle Obama, Who Would Have Sat By Trump, Skipped Carter's Funeral

    The former first lady was the only spouse who did not attend along with the five living presidents.

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • 'It's OK if Canada isn't for you': This Calgary newcomer wants to go back home. She isn't alone

    A year and a half after moving to Canada from the Philippines, Ali Quina is strongly considering moving back home. Life here is just so much harder than people made it out to be, she said.Quina came to Calgary looking for opportunities and a better quality of life. But even after moving here with work experience in marketing and completing a certificate at the University of Calgary, she's struggling to find a job in her field.So she's working part time as a server and said she's barely getting b

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Appeals court denies bid to block public release of special counsel's report on Trump Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid to block the public release of special counsel Jack Smith's report on President-elect Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

  • Trudeau's move to suspend Parliament faces a legal challenge. Don't hold your breath for a win, experts say

    Less than two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked to suspend Parliament, one legal advocacy group has already taken the issue to court, while another has said it plans to do the same.The legal action was to be expected, but academics and a lawyer specializing in the Canadian Constitution aren't holding their breath for a win. They say Trudeau's request and the Governor General's approval is less a legal matter than an issue of what's right under the Constitution — and in that regard,

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • Geraldo Rivera Says Why He'd Punch This Top Trump Ally 'In The Nose'

    The former Fox News personality said he would return to boxing to do it.

  • Mélanie Joly will not run for Liberal party leadership, source confirms

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is bowing out of the race to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader — making her the second cabinet minister to choose their current job over a chance to become prime minister.

  • France says EU won’t tolerate attack on borders after Trump Greenland takeover remarks

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says the European Union (EU) will stand firm in its alliance in the face of repeated comments from President-elect Trump about the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. “If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference, then it must give…