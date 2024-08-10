Lebanon border village of Aitaroun caught in middle of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel
The border village of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon has suffered intensely as it finds itself caught in the middle of the conflict between the Hezbollah militant group and Israel. Airstrikes have flattened buildings across the village, one of the hardest hit in the border area since Oct. 8, when Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (AP video by Mohammad Zanaty)