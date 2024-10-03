Lebanon crisis: Evacuation of Britons ramped up as six killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

Israel bombed central Beirut early on Thursday, killing at least six people, as Britain ramped up efforts to evacuate thousands of civilians from Lebanon.

Israeli military said it conducted a precise air strike on Lebanon’s capital as witnesses reported hearing a massive blast in the central district of Bachoura closer to the parliament.

It came as more British nationals were expected to be airlifted out of Lebanon on Thursday.

A plane chartered by the UK Government carrying Britons from Lebanon landed in Birmingham on Wednesday evening with another flight set to depart Beirut on Thursday afternoon.

The flight was chartered to help meet any additional demand for British nationals and their dependants wanting to leave the country.

The Foreign Office has said that any further flights in the coming days will depend on demand and the security situation on the ground.

Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised.

In a post to X, Foreign Secretary David Lammy reiterated calls for British citizens in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights are still available.

The latest Israeli strike on Beirut - and the closest to the centre of the capital - saw at least six people killed and seven wounded, Lebanese health officials said.

Three missiles also hit the southern suburb of Dahiyeh, where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed last week.

The Israel Defense Forces urged residents of Lebanese villages who have evacuated their homes not to return until further notice. “IDF raids are continuing,” spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X on Thursday.

Meanwhile Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militant group said it launched drone strikes on Tel Aviv.

People gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment building in Beirut's Bashura neighborhood on October 3 (AFP via Getty Images)

“The operation achieved its goals successfully by the arrival of the drones without being detected or shot down by the enemy,” said Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson.

A day after Iran fired more than 180 missiles into Israel, Israel on Wednesday suffered its deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

It said eight soldiers were killed in ground combat in south Lebanon as its forces thrust into its northern neighbour.

The Israeli military said regular infantry and armoured units joined ground operations in Lebanon on Wednesday as Iran’s missile attack and Israel’s promise of retaliation fanned concern of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We are at the height of a difficult war against Iran’s Axis of Evil, which wants to destroy us.

“This will not happen because we will stand together and with God’s help, we will win together.”

With thousands of Britons still trapped in Lebanon, UK Defence Secretary John Healey met military personnel preparing for a potential evacuation as he thanked RAF personnel involved in the operation to defend Israel from Iranian missiles.

Two Typhoon fighter jets, supported by a tanker aircraft, were involved in the operation although the Ministry of Defence said because of the nature of the attack “they did not engage any targets”.

Mr Healey told Sky News in Cyprus: “They were part of the wider effort to prevent further escalation and to show the UK’s steadfast support for Israel’s right to self defence and to security.

“They did not engage, but they were ready to do so, and nevertheless, they were playing a part in the wider efforts to deter the further conflict, and they will continue to do so.”

The Israeli military has warned people to evacuate about 50 villages and towns across southern Lebanon as its activities continue.

Israel has also promised to retaliate for the Iranian missile attack, something which could trigger a wider war in the region.

Mr Healey said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Galant, to assure him the UK offered “steadfast” support but to say that “our big concern is to avoid this conflict spiralling into a wider regional war”.