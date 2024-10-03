Lebanon war expected to cast shadow over Francophonie summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to France today to attend the Francophonie summit, where the shadow of a wider war in the Middle East will likely loom large over the meeting of French-speaking countries.

The summit, which happens every two years, will be held Thursday and Friday in Villers-Cotterêts and Paris.

France is taking over the presidency of the Francophonie from Tunisia and says the summit's theme will be to "create, innovate and do business in French."

Leaders are expected to discuss ways to promote the French language, address geopolitical challenges, ensure the digital space reflects their linguistic and cultural diversity and increase economic ties between countries.

A senior government official speaking on background said Canada will be focused on strengthening ties with French-speaking African countries. The federal government plans to announce funding for scientific research as well as French content and platforms.

Ongoing crises in two of the Francophonie's member countries — Lebanon and Haiti — are also expected to weigh on leaders at the summit.

Canada is trying to arrange a conversation with representatives for Lebanon at the summit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday the international community must do everything it can to help avoid a bigger regional war but recent developments have many fearing that is already happening.

Exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon erupted into broader violence in the last week, with Israel expanding its missile campaign targeting Hezbollah and launching a ground operation across Lebanon's southern border. On Tuesday, Iran fired an estimated 200 ballistic missiles at Israel and Israel has promised repercussions.

A statement on Sept. 27 from Francophonie secretary-general Louise Mushikiwabo, expressed the solidarity of the francophone family with the Lebanese people and called for all parties to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

In Haiti, a new report released Sept. 30 said nearly half the country’s population of more than 11 million people is experiencing crisis levels of hunger or worse as gang violence smothers life in the capital of Port-au-Prince and beyond.

Last week at the United Nations General Assembly, Trudeau urged global leaders to come together to build a serious and immediate plan to meet the humanitarian needs of Haitians.

Canada will also have representation at the summit from Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Quebec.

Francophonie leaders are expected to make a decision on applications to join the international Francophonie body, including Nova Scotia’s application for observer status.

This is the fourth time Trudeau has attended the summit since he was first elected in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press