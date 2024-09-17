LeBron James hilariously poked fun at the meme where he just reads the first page of a book

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is not only one of the best basketball players of all time but he is also one of the funniest.

We saw our latest example of this on his Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon. James shared a video of him sitting by a pool while enjoying a cocktail next to a bottle of Hennessy cognac.

While relaxing by the water, the four-time NBA Finals MVP was reading a book. But this wasn't just an ordinary book. Instead, this was an imaginary book entitled The First Page.

x.com

James is occaasionally accused of just reading the first page of a book and never much beyond that whenever he is photographed with literature.

Although it is usually The Autobiography of Malcolm X and not a fake book literally called The First Page, this advertisement showed a tremendous self awareness from James.

Shout out to LeBron for showcasing his sense of humor on this one.

More NBA!

Netflix's Starting 5 trailer for the NBA version of Drive to Survive is here and it looks amazing

Tom Brady, LeBron James and the sports world praised A'ja Wilson's historic WNBA scoring record

DeMar DeRozan doesn't think the Raptors needed Kawhi Leonard to win an NBA title in 2019

The NBA's wise tweak to the coach's challenge rule is another step towards getting calls right

Joakim Noah on Frances Tiafoe, bridging the NBA-tennis gap and the recent rise of French basketball

This article originally appeared on For The Win: LeBron James hilariously poked fun at the meme where he just reads the first page of a book