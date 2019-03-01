LeBron James Is the King of the Wardrobe Remix

Of all the style leaders in the NBA, LeBron James is one of the most classic. While Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker, and James Harden will try anything once, James sticks with neutral colors, classic shapes, and avoids the temptation of Instagram gimmicks (for the most part). And yet everything about the way he dresses feels like it belongs in the wild-style era we call 2019. That’s because King James hasn’t let his love of tailoring and topcoats stop him from trying new things, like rag socks and cropped pants or an untucked dress shirt. It’s also because, even while his gear isn’t fashioned out of say, purple leather, he still puts himself together with the confidence and free-spiritedness this moment in menswear demands.

Take what James wore to the Lakers-Pelicans game in LA earlier this week: a moto jacket by John Elliott, some Tom Ford trousers, a black sweatshirt, paisley Air Force 1 FlyKnit sneakers, a handful of silver pendant necklaces, and Buddy Holly glasses. Sure, all these items are classic and, to an extent, simple in design, but none of them traditionally belong together—and that’s the 2019 tell right there. Whether you’re into feathers or snakeskin or just...gray wool, wearing serious clothes in an unserious way is what defines men’s style right now.

Getty Images More

Take comfort in this if you feel overwhelmed by the prospect of wearing today’s leather pants, lace blouses, and neon-bright suits. Instead, take Bron’s lead and just loosen up what you’re already doing by trying new combinations that feel a little off in a good way, and occasionally throwing in something you wouldn’t have worn in 2009. (Here are just 24 ideas of what that thing could be.)