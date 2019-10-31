LeBron James Is 'LeDward' Scissorhands for Halloween — See His Epic Costume

Halloween might be the only day not to trust LeBron James with a basketball.

The 34-year-old athlete is no stranger to dressing up for Halloween, but this year he took his costume to the next level as “LeDward Scissorhands,” a spin on the Tim Burton character, Edward Scissorhands, from the similarly titled 1990 film.

James documented his epic costume on Instagram Thursday, which featured a full leather bodysuit made up of several belts, a frizzy Edward Scissorhands-like black wig, and of course, the Scissorhands gloves.

“LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ Happy Halloween beautiful people 👻💀🎃☠️🤡,” the NBA star captioned the spooky post.

In the first photo, James shows off his full-body costume, giving a serious look into the camera similar to the original character’s facial expressions, as played by Johnny Depp.

The basketball player also posted a close-up shot of his costume while crossing his Scissorhands to give viewers a better look at all of his accessories.

After only a few hours, the athlete’s post got nearly 100,000 likes — and counting — and many comments from viewers who were amazed by his costume and spirit on the holiday.

“Just A Scissorhand Kid From Akron ✂️👑,” commented James’ charity, the LeBron James Family Foundation.

“🔥🔥🔥 👀,” the assistant coach of the Lakers, Phil Handy, replied.

Jamie Foxx also dropped a response, leaving a string of praise hand emojis.

James has always been a big fan of the holiday — the star has dressed up as other creepy characters the past few years as well.

LeBron as Pennywise is absolutely terrifying. 🎈🤡🎈



(via kingjames/IG) #Halloween pic.twitter.com/Bb4k4xLICj



— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 31, 2017

Last year he spooked fans on Halloween by dressing up as Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, and the year prior as Pennywise, the terrifying clown from Stephen King’s, It.