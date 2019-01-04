LeBron James, Rich Eisen Pay Tribute to Stuart Scott 4 Years After ESPN Star’s Death

It has been four years since Stuart Scott lost his battle with cancer, but the “boo-yah!” was heard loud and clear on Friday as the sports world paid tribute to the beloved former “SportsCenter” anchor.

“Gone but never forgotten!! RIP @StuartScott. Resting and celebrating each day upstairs,” NBA legend LeBron James tweeted, along with a goat emoji (symbolizing Greatest of All Time).

“Four years later, it still hurts that Stuart Scott is gone. I think of him and my grandmother often, as people I wish I would have talked too more, learned more about and soaked up their presence,” Jemele Hill, who worked with Scott at ESPN, wrote. “Get to know everything about your loved ones today.”

ESPN shared a compilation of Scott’s most epic “SportsCenter” commercial moments (there’s a lot!), while on-air talent such as Adam Schefter and Suzy Kolber fondly remembered their late colleague who will “always be cooler than the other side of the pillow.”

Scott, who joined ESPN in 1993 for the launch of ESPN2, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2007 and dealt with recurring bouts of the disease. He eventually succumbed on Jan. 4, 2015 at age 49, but not before leaving the world with an iconic ESPYs speech that would become part of his legacy.

“When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live,” he said when accepting the Jimmy V Perseverance Award in July 2014.

“So live. Live. Fight like hell and when you get too tired to fight then lay down and rest and let somebody else fight for you.”

Scott is survived by his two daughters, Taelor and Sydni, and continues to be honored through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, the Stuart Scott Foundation and the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award.

