LeBron James’s Trainer Shares the Keys to the Superstar’s Diet, Training, and Recovery

Things you probably don't have in common with LeBron James: four MVP awards; three Larry O'Brien trophies, plus a smaller Finals MVP trophy to go with each of them; two Olympic gold medals; one of the most lucrative shoe contracts in history; his height (he's 6'8").

Something you might have in common with LeBron James: He did Dry January.

The 34-year-old Lakers forward is already among the greatest athletes of all time, and will be able to stake a legitimate claim to GOAT status by the time he retires for good. His diet and lifestyle, though, are surprisingly relatable for an NBA superstar. (Who among us hasn't meandered onto a basketball court holding a glass of red wine?) We recently spoke with Mike Mancias, James's longtime trainer and an adviser for Ladder—a nutritional-supplement company co-founded by James—to learn how his most famous client has managed to maintain this level of play for 16 seasons and counting. The short answer: consistency, and a few cookies whenever he feels he's earned them.

GQ: LeBron recently suffered a groin injury, so I'm assuming his training gets switched up a bit when these things happen. How do you go about addressing these types of injuries?

It's always a blow when you have an athlete down with an injury, especially a guy like LeBron. We do everything under the sun, from prehab treatments to strength training, in order to help curtail injuries. First and foremost, we need to focus on getting the groin better and stronger. As far as his diet goes, we've eliminated extra carbohydrates and extra sugars in order for him to drop the weight, because the more weight he's carrying around, the more stress that can be on the body.



The whole world knows he's a wine aficionado, but we've kind of cut down some of that extra alcohol, the liquors, the wines, etc. Starting January 1, we promised each other we both cannot have a sip of alcohol, especially red wine, until after he plays his first game back.

So he did Dry January like everyone else?

We're doing it for all of the reasons, not just as a New Year's resolution. But it will eventually be a little reward after all the hard work and rehab he's doing.



Before the injury, was he still drinking wine daily? He used to post about that a lot on Instagram.

I wouldn't say daily, but pretty often he'll have a glass with dinner, at home or on the road. That's one of his ways to unwind for the day and get a good night's sleep.



Other than diet and exercise, what are some important factors in his recovery? Does he do yoga? Meditate? Are there any wellness trends he incorporates into his lifestyle?

Yeah, as part of the rehab, we do have a flexibility and stretch session. I guess that could qualify as yoga; there are some yoga parts to it. He utilizes a hyperbaric chamber for his recovery. And there is a daily meditation. He'll either do that first thing in the morning or at night, once he's calming down and getting ready for bed. He kind of reviews the day and prepares for the next one.



Does he use any apps for a guided meditation, or is he a pro at it?

He's getting better and better. He does it on his own. He does use a sleep app, though—I think it's called Calm.



You mentioned taking him off carbs and sugar. A few years ago, his off-season Paleo diet made headlines, but it doesn't seem like he's doing that now. Has his diet gotten less strict? Or is his diet a lot cleaner than we think, and he's just showing us the fun stuff?

He's definitely showing all of the desserts and the fun stuff. As far as Paleo goes, that was a one-time trial. It started off as sort of a challenge amongst his friends—I think Ray Allen, one of his teammates in Miami, was also doing it with him. It was a 30-day experiment, but he ended up doing it for two months because he was looking so lean. But about a month before the season started, we started eating regular again. Just clean eating all the time, with the occasional dessert and glass of wine.



As his trainer/nutritionist, do you find yourself saying no and threatening to clean out his pantry? Or is he pretty disciplined on his own?

After 15 years of working together, I joke with everyone, "This machine runs itself." We've seen the trends, and we've tried some of them, and at this point he is so regimented. We've educated ourselves together throughout these years, so we can tell when something is just a trend or a fad, and we stay away from that. We keep it simple.



