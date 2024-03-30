LeBron James's House Three-Thirty celebrating Akron on '330 Day'
Over at the LeBron James Family Foundation's House Three-Thirty, the day is slated for a full schedule of celebrations.
Over at the LeBron James Family Foundation's House Three-Thirty, the day is slated for a full schedule of celebrations.
The NHL playoff picture is becoming clearer. Here's an early look at who has a shot at winning the Stanley Cup.
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
A bizarre photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral ahead of the NFL draft.
MONTREAL — Quebec's French language minister says he'll ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb. On Wednesday night, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is the league's championship trophy. St-Pierre Plamondon po
The autograph session coincided with the Chiefs star and former NBA player's seemingly competitive round of golf
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.
Owning a soccer club is hitting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5
The Wimbledon star often wore his hair long and curly - but lately has favoured shorter styles
The Welsh club returned to the English Football League last April after a 15-year absence.
The Super Bowl champion can't help but dance to his girlfriend's music — even if it's on the golf course!
The couple is parents to son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III and daughter Sterling
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
After a baserunning mistake caught him out in the Dodgers' home opener, Shohei Ohtani spoke to coaches and teammates to make sure it wouldn't happen again.
Chan Kim will never forget Friday's round.
Ahead of UFC Atlantic City, Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot came face-to-face for the first, and only, time before their fight.
Perhaps nothing is particularly discernible after 1/162nd of the campaign, but overreacting to Opening Day is a fun exercise.
League isn’t pulling back from online broadcasts, despite furor last year.
Gabi Ruffels' game is rounding into form in her 26th start in the big leagues.
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina is into the Miami Open final for the second straight year with a dramatic win over Victoria Azarenka.