Led by ‘Julieta’ Star Emma Suárez, ‘Dismantling an Elephant,’ From ‘The Beasts’ Producer Arcadia, Brought to Market by Filmax (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish production-sales-distribution house Filmax has boarded “Dismantling an Elephant,” the latest film from Barcelona-based Arcadia Motion Pictures, producer of Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s foreign-language Cesar winner “The Beasts” and Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Robot Dreams.”

Sold outside Spain by Filmax, “Dismantling an Elephant” toplines Emma Suárez, the triple Goya-winning star of Pedro Almodovar’s “Julieta,” and Natalia de Molina, who has won two Goyas, one for David Trueba’s “Living Is Easy With Eyes Closed,”which swept the Spanish Academy 2014 Goya Awards

More from Variety

At this week’s American Film Market, Filmax will show buyers a trailer of the film, which is currently finalising post-production.

“Dismantling an Elephant” looks to offer Suárez the typically gutsy role in which she excels, playing a mother trapped by both a close bond to her daughter, which is also a source of conflict, and a day-to-day life whose elephant in the room is her own addiction, which nobody mentions, remaining a taboo.

One leitmotif of the film is contemporary dance, which offers the daughter a form of release.

The first feature from Spain’s Aitor Echeverría, “Dismantling an Elephant” co-stars Darío Grandinetti (“Talk to Her” ) and Alba Guilera (“One Year, One Night”).

Arcadia Motion Pictures produces with Pegaso Pictures AIE and France’s Noodles Production.

“‘Dismantling An Elephant’ is a film that sheds a different light on a taboo within our society, addiction, by following the recovery of a mother from her own point of view and that of her adult daughter,” said producer Andrea Martínez. “We want this film to serve as a catalyst to reflect on that which we find so hard to talk about; that ‘elephant in the room’ that everyone tries to ignore, but which we should always try to face if we are to move forward with our lives.”

“This project boasts such an outstanding cast that the result is a tour de force from start to finish. The passion and sensitivity the actors give to their characters remind us why they all have a reputation as masters of their craft,” added Ivan Diaz, head of international at Filmax.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.