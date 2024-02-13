Ledford High School teacher writes racial slur, Davidson County officials say

Reuters

Shayara Bano heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday at the enactment of a law banning polygamy in her small Indian state, the culmination of a years-long effort including her own case before the nation's Supreme Court. "I can now say that my battle against age-old Islamic rules on marriage and divorce has been won," said Bano, a Muslim woman whose husband chose to have two wives and divorced her by uttering "talaq" three times. "Islam's allowance for men to have two or more wives at the same time had to end," she told Reuters.