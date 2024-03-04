Leduc man dies after a fatal snowmobile collision

A Leduc County resident has died following a fatal snowmobile collision in the county.

The incident occurred on March 2 at about 11:00 a.m. on Range Road 10, Thorsby RCMP said in a media release Monday, March 4.

According to the initial investigation, the tragedy occurred as a result of the victim, 43, driving at a high speed through a wooden area.

As per the release, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP has been in contact with the family of the victim and has expressed their condolences.

Qiam Noori, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ponoka News