I want my country back, says Lee Anderson as he becomes first Reform UK MP

Lee Anderson has announced his defection to Reform UK, declaring “I want my country back”.

The former vice-chairman of the Conservative Party was suspended from the Tories last month over his refusal to apologise for his claims that Islamists had “got control” of Sadiq Khan and London.

Mr Anderson accused the Conservative Party of “stifling free speech” by forcing him to retract the remarks, as he insisted that he was speaking “on behalf of millions of people up and down the country who agree with me”.

He revealed that his elderly parents had pleaded with him over the weekend to quit the Tories, saying they could only vote for him if he joined Reform UK.

Announcing the defection at a hastily arranged press conference in Westminster on Monday morning, the Reform UK leader Richard Tice said Mr Anderson would be the party’s first MP.

Mr Anderson would also be the Reform party’s Red Wall “champion”, Mr Tice said, as he vowed to replace the Tories as the main alternative to “Starmageddon”.

Mr Anderson told the press conference: “I will start by saying I want my country back. Over the last year or so I’ve had to do a lot of soul-searching on my political journey. I don’t expect much in politics other than to be able to speak my mind.”

He said that leads him to be “labelled as controversial,” but argued it is “not controversial to be concerned about immigration” or to “fight back in a culture war”.

Both Mr Anderson and Richard Tice predicted more defections would follow in the weeks and months running up to the general election

Mr Anderson continued: “It is no secret that I’ve been talking to my friends in Reform for a while. And Reform UK has offered me the chance to speak out in Parliament on behalf of millions of people up and down the country who feel that they’re not being listened to.

“People will say that I’ve [taken] a gamble. And I’m prepared to gamble on myself, as I know from my mailbag how many people in this country support Reform UK and what they have to say. And like millions of people up and down the country, all I want is my country back.”

Later, in a huddle with print journalists, Mr Anderson said he had been “umming and ahhing” about the move for some time, while “trying to throw you lot off the scent”.

Asked if that was his intention when he told The Telegraph in January that there was no conceivable world in which he would join Reform, he said: “That’s just politics, darling.”

He added that he is “not bothered about if you can trust me”.

“It’s politics. We’re all grown-ups in this room, aren’t we? I’m not going to play my full hand. I’m not going to play a full hand, I’m not going to reveal my full hand to you,” he said.

Both Mr Anderson and Mr Tice predicted more defections would follow in the weeks and months running up to the general election.

Mr Tice said he expected more Tory MPs to follow the Ashfield MP in joining Reform, while Mr Anderson said: “It’s a sad day that I’m leaving my colleagues. But if I’m honest, this time next year they’ll be sat on the same benches as me.”

In a swipe at Rishi Sunak, the Ashfield MP said “nothing’s changing” under the Conservatives “apart from words”, adding: “People want more than words, they want action.”

“You sort of live in hope that things are going to get better and they’ve not got better. The Conservative Party is, what, 25 points behind, probably, in the polls. We keep saying that’s going to close nearer the election, well every day’s nearer the election… we drop a point every week,” he said.

Mr Anderson said there have been “several tipping points” for him over the past few months, including his “unpalatable” suspension “for speaking my mind”.

But he insisted he would have defected even if hadn’t lost the Tory whip, adding: “My parents have been saying to me for weeks now, you cannot win, we can’t vote for you for being in the Conservative Party. If my parents are saying that, what chance have I got?”

Mr Anderson also ruled out resigning and triggering a by-election, when asked about Mark Reckless and Douglas Carswell doing the same when they quit the Tories for Ukip.

“It’d be pretty reckless of me to suggest a by-election when we could have a general election in May,” Mr Anderson said. “It costs a fortune.”

The defection, which will be a blow to Mr Sunak, follows weeks of speculation about the Ashfield MP’s next moves.

As news of Mr Anderson’s defection to Reform spread throughout Westminster on Monday morning, one senior Tory backbencher captured the mood by saying that “disbelief is the feeling amongst colleagues”.

Meanwhile, Daisy Cooper MP, the Liberal Democrat deputy leader said Mr Anderson’s defection shows that Mr Sunak’s authority “lies in tatters”.

She said: “The man he personally appointed to be deputy chairman of the Conservatives has defected to another party. This is a prime minister who cannot govern his own party let alone the country.

“Even now Sunak is too weak to rule out Nigel Farage joining the Conservative Party. It just shows that there is now hardly a cigarette paper between the Conservative Party and Reform.”

A Conservative spokesman said: “Lee himself said he fully accepted that the Chief Whip had no option but to suspend the whip in these circumstances. We regret he’s made this decision.

“Voting for Reform can’t deliver anything apart from a Keir Starmer-led Labour Government that would take us back to square one - which means higher taxes, higher energy costs, no action on channel crossings, and uncontrolled immigration.”