Lee Anderson joins Reform UK after losing Tory whip over Khan comments

The former deputy chair of the Conservative party, Lee Anderson, has defected to Reform UK, said the party’s leader, Richard Tice.

Anderson’s defection to the rightwing populist party was announced by Tice at a central London press conference on Monday.

Anderson lost the Tory whip after claiming Islamists had “got control” of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, and that he had “given our capital city away to his mates”.

Anderson, whose constituency is Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, becomes the only MP to sit for Reform, which grew out of the Brexit party after the 2016 referendum and has links to Nigel Farage.

The move is not without risk for Reform and Tice, given Anderson’s history of controversial statements – including about his new leader.

Earlier this year he told GB News that Tice was “not Nigel Farage”, adding: “I agree with one of my constituents, who said to me earlier today he is a bit of a pound shop Nigel Farage.”

Introduced by Tice, Anderson gave a brief speech in which he said, several times, “I want my country back”, citing immigration and recent pro-Palestine marches.

“My opinions are not controversial,” Anderson said. “My opinions are shared by millions of people around the country.”

He added: “I feel we are slowly giving our country away. We are erasing our way of life … we are allowing people into our country who will never adopt our values.”

In a sometimes bad-tempered question and answer session, Anderson said he would not resign and call a byelection, saying this would be wrong too close to an election.

Asked if he had any message for Tory colleagues who had backed him, Anderson refused to answer. He said he put his country first, followed by his constituency and then his party.

A Conservative spokesperson said: “Lee himself said he fully accepted that the chief whip had no option but to suspend the whip in these circumstances.

“We regret he’s made this decision. Voting for Reform can’t deliver anything apart from a Keir Starmer-led Labour government.”

Anderson has represented Ashfield as a Conservative MP since 2019, having previously served as a Labour councillor on Ashfield district council.

Jason Zadrozny, the leader of the council who is vying for Anderson’s seat as an independent candidate at the next election, said: “Ashfield people do not want the continuing soap opera of Lee Anderson. The fact that he is defecting to another ramshackle, rightwing political party is the worst kept secret in Ashfield.

“People in Ashfield just want an MP to speak up for their concerns and deliver results for them. Living standards in Ashfield have plummeted since Anderson became the MP and these shenanigans do not help a single struggling family here. If Lee Anderson truly cared about local people, then today’s announcement would have been his resignation.”