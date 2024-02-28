‘Lee Anderson speaks for everyone who loves England’

Lee Anderson 'voices the thoughts of at least half' of Conservative Party voters, says a Telegraph reader - Leon Neal/2024 Getty Images

Lee Anderson, former deputy Tory chairman, had the Conservative parliamentary whip suspended on Saturday for his refusal to apologise for alleging that “Islamists” controlled London and its mayor, Sadiq Khan “and they’ve got control of Keir Starmer as well”.

In a statement issued to GB News, Mr Anderson said: “My words may have been clumsy but my words were borne out of sheer frustration at what is happening to our beautiful capital city.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the former MP’s original comments as “wrong” and “unacceptable” but would not describe them as Islamophobic.

‘Lee Anderson’s bravery has to be supported’

Lee Anderson has refused to apologise and has stood by his remarks which saw him stripped of the Tory whip. He argued that rowing back would be “a sign of weakness”.

Telegraph readers praised Mr Anderson for his comments as they thanked him for vocalising what they believe a lot of Britons think.

‘Criticism of a religion should not be construed as racism’

Downing Street declined to describe Mr Anderson’s comments as Islamophobic amid a growing row over the use of the term. Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, rejected the term as defined by Labour, which describes Islamophobia as “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

Readers mostly criticised Labour’s definition of Islamophobia, claiming that it risks outlawing any criticism of Muslims as a whole.

‘To withdraw Lee Anderson’s whip is bad politics’

Mr Anderson vowed that he will stand at the next general election, before admitting that it is “out of my hands” as to whether he will run as a Conservative.

Readers believe that Sunak’s handling of the situation reflected negatively on him, as well as the Conservative Party, and that it has pushed more voters towards Reform.