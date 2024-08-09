Lee Carsley announced as interim England manager

Lee Carsley has been announced as interim manager of the England men's football team.

It comes after Gareth Southgate left the role following England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

In a statement, Carsley said: "It's an honour to step up and lead this England squad on an interim basis. As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while The FA continues the process to recruit a new manager.

"My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League."

The 50-year-old will now lead England in Nations League matches next month against Republic of Ireland and Finland, the FA said, with the view that he remains in the position "while the recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues".

He will name his first England squad in just under three weeks on 29 August.

Mark Bullingham, FA chief executive, said of Carsley: "Lee is a fantastic coach who is well known to the majority of our current senior squad having worked with most at international or club level.

"He offers us a very strong interim solution and we are confident he will perform well in the UEFA Nations League games ahead. We are grateful to Lee for stepping up to manage the team while we continue with our recruitment process."

Sky News sports correspondent Rob Harris said Carsley's appointment mirrors how Southgate landed the job in 2016 after Sam Allardyce's sudden departure.

"Southgate himself was a U21 manager himself at the time," Harris said, adding: "Something that the FA is highlighting today is that he [Carsley] has not just been part of the England's U21 set up, but the wider technical team around the last two Euros and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"He has been around that environment which allowed him to work closely with Gareth Southgate."

Harris said Carsley's appointment now gives the FA time to think about the longer term and look forward to the start of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Former Lincoln centre-back Ben Futcher will lead England Under-21s for their September fixtures.