Lee Sun-kyun: Parasite actor found dead at 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his role in Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead, according to police.

The actor, 48, is believed to have been found unconscious in a car at a park in central Seoul on Wednesday.

It is unclear if Lee took his own life, but police received a report that he had left home after writing a note, Yonhap news agency said.

He had been under investigation for alleged drug use since October.

Yonhap reports that he was suspected of taking drugs with an employee at a bar in Seoul. He had said that though he had taken what she had given him he had not known that they were illicit drugs.

The hostess had reportedly told the police that he used drugs at her home multiple times - something he denied. He had earlier requested through his lawyer to take a lie detector test.

His drug tests had returned negative or inconclusive results, the report added.

Police said they regretted that Lee had died in the midst of investigations, but that the investigation was "conducted with [his] consent", News1 Korea reported.

Lee's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, said in a statement: "There is no way to contain the sorrow and despair. We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation... so that [Lee's] final journey will not be unfair."

There has been extensive interest around the investigation, which caused considerable damage to Lee's reputation. He was dropped from No Way Out, a mystery TV series that began shooting in October.

The actor, who was married to and had two sons with actress Jeon Hye-jin, had an acting career spanning more than two decades.

He starred as the lead in dozens of films and TV shows, becoming a household name through the 2010s.

He rose to international fame as Park Dong-ik in Parasite, the father in the wealthy Park family which was later infiltrated by members of a poor family posing as unrelated individuals.

The film swept four awards at the Oscars in 2020, including best picture - becoming the first non-English language film to win the prize.

Drug offences, including those involving usage of marijuana, are considered serious crimes in South Korea. Consumption of marijuana carries prison sentences of up to five years.

Help and support

If you're affected by any of the issues in this article you can find details of organisations who can help via the BBC Action Line.

In the UK you can call for free, at any time, to hear recorded information on 0800 066 066. Elsewhere in the world, you can get help here.