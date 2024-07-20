Leeds council launches ‘urgent review’ of child care case after violent protests

Leeds city council has launched an “urgent review” of its handling of a child care case after it sparked a night of rioting in the city.

The Harehills area of the Yorkshire city descended into violence on Thursday night with police cars and a bus torched by a lawless mob.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said those responsible for the disorder should feel the “full force of the law” for what she described as “audacious criminality”.

After a tense Friday night where a vigil was held by members of the Romanian Roma community supporting the family whose children were “removed” by police, the council has called for calm and announced a review of its handling of the “family matter”.

It comes as the parents of the children announced they are going on hunger strike until their four children are returned.

The remains of a bus after it was torched during violent protests on Thursday night - Asadour Guzelian

In a statement, Leeds city council said: “The council has agreed to undertake an urgent review of the case and work with Romanian and Roma led organisations, the churches, and the Honorary Consulate of Romania and other family representatives for the best interests of the family and wider Roma community.”

The local authority urged “all communities to remain calm” to try to prevent a repeat of Thursday night’s disturbances that culminated in five arrests on Friday.

“Local people are devastated by what happened, and we want to ensure there is no repeat of the distressing scenes we saw. Such actions will have a long lasting and harmful impact on our community,” the statement continues.

“The Romanian and Roma community have played a fantastic role in the community and have contributed much to the diversity and richness of the Harehills. We want this work to continue, and develop further work that makes Harehills an even better place to work and live.”

Local people watch the clean up of the Harehills area of Leeds - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The move follows meetings with members of the Romanian Roma community who claim the authorities had shown “systemic racism and discrimination” when handling the case regarding a family from their community.

On Thursday evening police were called to a home in Harehills after social services encountered difficulties handling a care issue surrounding Romanian Roma children. Officers were filmed on social media removing children from the home as crowds gathered.

Police said officers were called “after social workers reported being met with hostility when dealing with a child protection matter”.

Officers soon came under attack forcing them to retreat as they became the target of hundreds of people.

Police patrol the Harehills neighbourhood after riots in Leeds - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

West Yorkshire Police is analysing footage of the violence, much of it posted on social media, and has said further arrests will follow in the coming days.

Asst Chief Constable Pat Twigg said on Friday: “The major enquiry team have launched an investigation which will include reviewing CCTV and social media footage and images to identify the perpetrators.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our hunt for all those who were involved and will work closely with our criminal justice partners to bring them to justice.”