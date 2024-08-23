Leeds Festival opens arena following delays caused by Storm Lilian

Leeds Festival has opened its arena following delays caused by Storm Lilian.

It follows the announcement that the Chevron Stage, which was due to host American DJ Skrillex, would become the third to close on Friday.

The storm has brought strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales and travel disruption, including axed flights.

LEEDS ARENA UPDATE: We’re pleased to say the arena is now open with the first live act, Bru-C, on the main stage at 3.10pm. The Chevron, BBC Radio 1 & Aux stage will remain closed for today, and the BBC Introducing Stage will continue as normal from around 3pm. More info on the… — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 23, 2024

On X, Reading and Leeds Festivals said rap artist Bru-C would be the first artist to take to the main stage now the arena has opened, with rock band The Luka State missing out on their midday slot.

A post to X said: “We’re pleased to say the arena is now open with the first live act, Bru-C, on the main stage at 3.10pm.

“The Chevron, BBC Radio 1 & Aux stage will remain closed for today, and the BBC Introducing Stage will continue as normal from around 3pm.

“More info on the Festival Republic stage to follow. Thank you for your patience.”

Liam Gallagher is due to headline the music festival in Bramham Park on Friday evening, as Reading and Leeds Festivals get underway for three days of music over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Festival organisers also issued a travel update and said in a post that while bus services in Leeds city centre have resumed, there would “still be a wait at the festival site for a minimum of 90 minutes” before people are let through.

A yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office was in place across northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm bringing gusts of around 50-60mph in the region.

At Creamfields festival, tents collapsed from the force of the wind (@JK_dcfc/PA)

As the storm began to batter the north, festival organisers encouraged revellers based in the West Yorkshire city to stay in their tents.

“A fair few tents” have now been left at the campsite by “people who have chosen to go home”, according to one festival go-er.

Declan Donnelly, an engineering production operator from Manchester, told the PA news agency his group “had to hold onto our tent for about one to two hours as well as double peg it as when the gusts hit it was nearly flying off”.

The 20-year-old added: “It seems to have calmed down now but there’s lots of tents ripped, collapsed and destroyed, with a fair few tents left by people who have chosen to go home.”

Another attendee said she was experiencing the “worst day ever” as her tent had been destroyed and her group had been asked to leave their area because of the windy conditions.

Carrie Gill, 19, told PA that she was waiting in a McDonald’s and would likely be waiting there “for a while”.

She said: “All the rain came in (to the tent) because the poles pulled so hard from the wind the fabric ripped open and leaked the whole tent with the rain. We even put those rock plastic pegs in the bottom and they have snapped.

“We aren’t allowed back into the area for hours, all our stuff is in our mates’ tent, phone’s on 30%.

“All the stores have blown over, the urinal walls are gone and lads are just pissing against fences, people’s tents are in the sky, the store shops are all over the floor and shirts and things from stores are gone. It’s honestly really bad here.”

Another festival-goer, Dylan Maggs, 26, told PA that he saw the perimeter wall fall on empty tents and smash a van window.

Liam Gallagher is headlining Leeds Festival on Friday night (Michael Boyd/PA)

His group was “right next” to the perimeter fence when it came down, saying: “It looks worse than it was for sure – no-one was inside of the tents when it came down. A fence also took out a van’s window.

“We’re just laughing through it, not much else we can do really, it’s annoying but it is what it is. We’ve seen a lot of people ditch tents and leave.”

Cheshire-based festival Creamfields has also been affected by the strong winds, with one festival go-er saying it had been “impossible” to sleep because strong gusts shook his tent.

Jason Kamara, 23, told PA: “We were told it’d be windy but we had no idea it would be that bad.

“I think it felt worse from inside the tents but it was impossible to sleep because of the rattling sounds.”

Acts including indie singer Beabadoobee and US star Ashnikko were due to play the BBC Radio 1 Stage at Leeds on Friday evening, while podcasts Antics With Ash and The Useless Hotline were billed for the Aux Stage.

Meanwhile, the Reading Festival schedule has continued as normal with Blink 182 headlining on the Friday night.

According to the Met Office weather forecast for Reading, festival-goers can expect “long sunny spells” and a maximum temperature of 24C.