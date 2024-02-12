Leeds Inner Ring Road tunnel closed until autumn

The New York Road tunnel allows vehicles to travel under part of Leeds Inner Ring Road

A busy road tunnel in the centre of Leeds has been closed to all vehicles until the autumn so "vital" maintenance can be carried out.

The New York Road tunnel will be closed from Monday 12 February for the replacement of 27 bearings, the council said.

The tunnel allows vehicles to travel under the A64(M) New York Road flyover, part of the city's Inner Ring Road, to Marsh Lane and Burmantofts Street.

Leeds City Council apologised for disruption caused and encouraged drivers to plan ahead and follow signed diversions.

The tunnel was previously closed between 2020-22 so the nearby Regent Street flyover could be replaced.

The council said the decision for the new closure was "not taken lightly".

It added that the replacement of the bearings was a "vital process" which needed to be completed every 20-50 years.

During the work, pedestrians and cyclists would still be able to cross Marsh Lane under the flyover, a council spokesperson said.

Councillor Helen Hayden, the authority's executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: "New York Road flyover, like the work to Regent Street bridge in 2020, is a strategic vehicle crossing used by thousands of people every day.

"We apologise for any potential disruption and request road users' patience.

"The works are vital for the long-term maintenance of this crucial city infrastructure and for maintaining vehicle flow on the Inner Ring Road.”

Details of the diversion for drivers have been published on the Leeds City Council website.

