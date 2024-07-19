Leeds riots: Everything we know as police begin investigations over violence

Vehicles were set on fire and a police car was overturned as riots erupted on the streets of Leeds on Thursday. Police clashed with crowds throughout the night, with helicopters and riot control officers deployed to the area.

Livestream footage on social media showed a double-decker bus being set on fire as several people filled it with flammable materials, and another incident saw rioters throwing debris at police as they attempted to diffuse the situation.

Other videos showed an overturned police car on the road with its blue lights flashing, sirens blaring, car alarms going off and crowds of people in the street – some of them shouting.

Police confirmed no one was injured in the events, and are urging people with information to come forward as investigations begin.

A man throws an item onto a fire during unrest in Harehills (@robin_singh/Instagram via Reuters)

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible.

“Residents who have perhaps gathered to observe the incidents are asked to keep away from the disorder while officers manage the incident.”

Here is everything we know about the riots that took place in Leeds last night.

What sparked the riots?

In a statement released on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 5pm to an “ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children”.

This incident took place at Luxor Street in the Harehills area of central Leeds. Police said a “crowd started to gather” in response, adding “pockets of disorder” broke out after the agency workers and children were removed.

Leeds City Council’s chief executive Tom Riordan confirmed to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the disorder was triggered by a “family incident”.

He said: “There was a family incident earlier in the day that police attended and our officials attended that the local community got concerned about and that appeared to be the trigger of concern for the groups of people.

“I can’t go into any detail. It was a family incident and as always in Leeds we have outstanding rated services... it was an incident that was probably misinterpreted I would say.”

Riesa, a pharmacy dispenser who did not want to give her last name, said she witnessed “quite violent” scenes.

“They were attacking police cars, throwing things at the police cars – anything they could pick up off the floor really. Rocks from the garden, rubbish, drinks, anything,” said the 26-year-old, who lives off Harehills Lane.

The force said more officers were deployed after these events, but local councillor Mothin Ali said they removed several officers at one point which stoked tensions.

“Once the police withdrew, it encouraged the crowds to become even more violent,” he said.

Fires burn during unrest in Harehills (@robin_singh/Instagram via Reuters)

Mr Ali was filmed dramatically kicking away a wheelie bin being dragged towards a fire while stopping an adult throwing a wooden pallet with the other hand. Despite some seizing on the footage of Mr Ali and using it as an opportunity to blame him for the riots, many praised him for his “heroic” behaviour.

Witnesses said between 6pm and 7pm crowds continued to grow as more rioters and watchers gathered.

When she returned home, Riesa said she then heard “chanting and screaming” from outside, adding it sounded like “a thousand people”.

“Looking out the window, you can see that people were attacking cars that were just at the traffic light trying to go past them, but they wouldn’t turn around because I think they were getting quite scared because there were so many people,” she continued.

“A few minutes after that, looking out my house, I could just see big black smoke coming from the main road.

“My husband said that they were pulling bins from people’s businesses or houses and just putting them into the middle of the road full of rubbish and just setting it on fire.”

What was the damage?

Footage on social media showed a double-decker being set on fire by rioters using flammable materials and lighters. The blaze could be seen from across the city, as the bus was completely destroyed.

Eyewitness reports claim another was also destroyed, with a driver and passengers being forced to evacuate before rioters set about the vehicle.

“There was a bus at the lights, obviously stopped by all these people as well,” Riesa said. “He was trying to get past, obviously he couldn’t, so he just reversed and just stopped basically outside my street, and just left the bus there because he felt he was in danger.

Police tape cordons off the remains of a burnt-out bus after the riots in Leeds (Getty Images)

“I did see people throwing things at the bus before the driver had got out. Someone threw some glass at the bus.”

Councillor Ali, who is also a local resident, says he was forced to intervene: “They were attacking this bus. So I got onto the bus, I got the bus driver off, I got the two passengers off, and I escorted them round the back, away from the crowds to safety.”

Bus operator First Bus released a statement confirming both buses belonged to the company: “Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening.

“A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.

“We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.”

Footage circulating on social media also shows a police car was overturned during daylight hours, with some individuals seen destroying the windscreen by kicking it.

People overturn a police vehicle during unrest in Harehills (@robin_singh/Instagram via Reuters)

What have authorities said?

West Yorkshire Police say no one was injured in the disorder as they continued to attend the scene in the early hours of 19 July. A large number of officers and police vehicles were deployed to handle the situation.

The force has confirmed it is investigating the criminal offences that took place and reviewing the footage that has been shared on social media.

“We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible,” they said.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward and added they will be setting up a specially-made website to lodge reports.

What has been the political reaction?

Politicians from across the spectrum have spoken out to lend their support or voice their opinions on the disorder in Leeds.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the “shocking scenes and attacks,” writing on X: “Disorder of this nature has no place in our society.

“My thanks go to West Yorkshire Police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated.”

Meanwhile Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has attracted controversy, writing: “The politics of the subcontinent are currently playing out on the streets of Leeds. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Leeds Central MP Alex Sobel responded: “This is a situation you know nothing about and no one has briefed you on. You are inflaming a situation with misinformation.”

“Politicians have a responsibility to not exacerbate situations particularly with no knowledge of them,” he added, calling on the newly elected MP for Clacton to apologise.