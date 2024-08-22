Lee's Summit Housing Authority blames former staff for delayed payments, destroyed documents

CBC

New details uncovered in the case of a missing Fredericton woman have prompted the New Brunswick RCMP to hand over the investigation to a unit typically tasked with investigating suspicious disappearances.On the third anniversary of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell's disappearance, the RCMP announced on Monday the investigation has been transferred from the Keswick RCMP detachment to its major crime unit."There were some elements and details in the investigation of the disappearance of Kari Lynn Campbell