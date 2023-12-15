Lee's Summit 'Magic Potty' makes a splash in the community
Lee's Summit 'Magic Potty' makes a splash in the community
Lee's Summit 'Magic Potty' makes a splash in the community
Sabrina Rahman of Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after she saved her infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas last week.Rahman, 24, was walking her one-year-old son, Ibrahim, in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5 when the alleged gunman opened fire, killing her friend, Emmanuel Pop Ba, before her eyes. Rahman's husband, Ishraq Islam, told CBC News his wife watched as Ba was killed just outside their home. Islam
The multi-hyphenate shares a new photo modeling a new one-piece swimsuit from her fashion brand
Andre Braugher died following a brief battle with lung cancer. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the cancer diagnosis to The New York Times Thursday — four days after the beloved actor passed away at the age of 61. (According to a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile, Braugher, a former smoker, had quit “years ago.”) …
As part of a recent photoshoot, Nicole Scherzinger could be seen wearing winter white head-to-toe in a totally see-through dress and silk lingerie underneath.
Princess Margaret died on Feb. 9, 2002 following a series of strokes
The GOP former House speaker also revealed what Republicans in Congress now say about the second impeachment of the former president.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly embarrassed by claims that they had a photoshop fail on their Christmas card.
Jessica Tarlov named what we're "actually seeing" from House Republicans as they take on the impeachment effort into the president.
Britain's defense ministry said Russian military bloggers demanded Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky's resignation after the failures.
Trump or any potential future president would need a 2/3rds vote of the Senate to withdraw from the major defense alliance.
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine violated NATO airspace over Romania overnight and caused German Eurofighters to scramble in response, German news channel ntv reported on Dec. 14.
According to U.K. reports, Prince William and Kate separate early Christmas morning due to royal tradition.
Lively wore the sexy look to celebrate Taylor Swift's birthday in New York City
Despite reports that Travis Kelce was planning to throw the "best birthday possible" for Taylor Swift, she seemed to throw her own party at NYC's The Box.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift," Winfrey tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story
“He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”
A person who was on set told Variety that Momoa has "always dressed in that bohemian style" and wasn't dressing like Depp.
Art Basel 2023 was a celebrity fest
An enhanced CPP can be a financial relief for millions of Canadians, but it’s still not a viable, standalone income source for most retirees. The post Canadian Retirees: Your Pension Is About to See a Boost in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The reigning PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive was surrounded by his family at Tuesday's event in Los Angeles