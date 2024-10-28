Leesburg High School principal arrested on DUI charge, documents show

CBC

A man and a woman have been charged in a violent carjacking that spurred a manhunt and several dangerous persons alerts northeast of Prince Albert on Thursday, but Saskatchewan RCMP say two other suspects are still at large.A group of masked people reportedly shot someone and stole their vehicle near the White Star grain elevator before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, police said at the time. The victim was taken to hospital with unknown injuries and remains there, according to RCMP.Police issued