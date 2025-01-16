The Left is more unpopular than any time since the Cold War – except in Britain

Left-wing parties are more unpopular now than at any time since the end of the Cold War, The Telegraph has assessed.

The analysis comes after a year of election triumphs for conservatives around the world, crowned by Donald Trump’s election as US president.

Right-wing groups emerged as the worldwide winners after more than 1.5 billion people voted in more than 70 countries in 2024, the most on record in a single year.

Leftist parties suffered a record low average vote share of just 45.4 per cent in each democracy’s latest election, according to Telegraph analysis of elections in 73 democracies.

In Western Europe and the US, Left-wing parties secured just 42.3 per cent of the vote while the Right won 55.7 per cent, which represents the widest gap in vote share since 1990.

Meanwhile, the hard-Right scored a record high vote share of 14.7 per cent after radical politicians performed well in elections from France to Panama.

The Left’s demise can even be charted in Latin America, a stronghold of socialism after years of brutal fascist dictatorships.

After Mr Trump’s inauguration this month, further defeats are expected to be inflicted on the Left in Canada, Australia and Germany, the EU’s largest economy.

“The trend is up. There is no real reason to expect that it will stop anytime soon,” Prof Matthijs Rooduijn, a political scientist from the University of Amsterdam, said.

Jeremy Cliffe, the editorial director and senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said the global turn to the Right was the result of three interconnected trends: “The globalisation-driven decline of organised labour, rising identity politics harnessed more successfully by the Right than the Left, and a general tendency among Leftist forces to fragment rather than unite.”

Mr Trump won the popular vote in November’s US election, taking 77 million votes compared to 75 million for Democrat Kamala Harris.

Polls show Pierre Poilievre, a populist dubbed Canada’s Trump, is the favourite to replace Justin Trudeau as prime minister after the liberal heartthrob resigned earlier this month.

Pierre Poilievre has been dubbed Canada’s Trump - Adrian Wyld/via AP

In Australia, conservatives have pulled ahead of the Labor government in the polls before elections later this year.

Right-wing parties in Europe opened up a near-historic gap with Leftist rivals of nearly 14 per cent in the most recent elections.

Labour’s landslide victory in the UK was the sole solace for the Left in a bruising 12 months of setbacks.

Its success could be short-lived. The first YouGov/Times voting intention survey since the 2024 general election shows a neck-and-neck race between Labour (26 per cent) and Reform UK (25 per cent). The Conservative Party sits in third place with 22 per cent.

Nigel Farage’s party took 14 per cent of the vote in the election – the third-largest share – however, the equivalent 4.1 million votes only translated into five seats in Westminster.

In 2024, the Labour Party only obtained 1.6 per cent points more of the vote than it did in 2019.

In Western Europe, the hard-Right was on the march, posting a record average vote share of 16.9 per cent after votes held in France, Austria, Germany and elsewhere.

Voters across the EU handed overall victory to centre-Right parties in June’s European Parliament elections, but the Alternative for Germany (AfD), France’s National Rally, and Austria’s Freedom Party also celebrated big gains.

Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call snap assembly elections after Marine Le Pen’s National Rally won the EU vote in France left French politics in disarray and Mr Macron a lame-duck president.

National Rally was only kept from seizing power by a ragbag coalition of all the Left-wing parties. But Ms Le Pen’s party is the single largest in the assembly and brought down the new minority government after just three months.

In Austria, the far-Right pro-Putin Freedom Party won the general election for the first time and is now expected to form a coalition government.

Alice Weidel is the co-leader of Germany’s far-Right AfD party - JENS SCHLUETER/AFP

In Germany, the conservative CDU is expected to win February’s general election.

The far-Right AfD is polling in second ahead of unpopular Left-wing chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party.

Last year, the AfD won a state election, the first far-Right party to do so in Germany since the Second World War and the fall of the German Nazi party.

2024 was the worst year for Left-wing parties in Central and Eastern Europe since they became democracies after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

The centre-Right won in Croatia and Bulgaria. The far-Right won the now partially annulled elections in Romania.

In the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, a populist far-Right businessman who has sought to emulate Mr Trump, is expected to win elections this year. The latest poll shows his party taking 33 per cent of the vote compared to the Left-wing runner-up at 19 per cent.

Experts said the success of the populist Right was down to hardening attitudes against immigration in Europe. Radical policies were also increasingly being normalised after they were poached by establishment conservatives, they said.

Prof Rooduijn said hard-Right parties were increasingly professionalising. Social media has also made it far easier for outsider politicians to communicate directly with citizens.

The Left’s stranglehold on Latin American politics since the late 2000s has weakened after victories by leaders such as Argentina’s Javier Milei.

After elections in 2024, the Left’s vote share stood at 51.6 per cent, the lowest in more than 30 years. The Right’s average vote has held at 40 per cent since 2018.

In 2023, Paraguay elected the conservative Santiago Peña and Ecuador picked centre-Right candidate Daniel Noboa.

The same year, the chainsaw-wielding Mr Milei, an ally of Mr Trump, became president of Argentina with promises to slash the public sector.

He will face midterm elections in 2025 but so far his party is performing well in the polls.

Argentina’s chainsaw-wielding Mr Milei is an ally of Mr Trump - AFP via Getty Images

According to Dr Christopher Sabatini, senior research fellow for Latin America, US and the Americas Programme at Chatham House, Leftist parties have seen their vote share decline as a result of governing ineptitude, over-promises, and corruption.

“In the last two decades, voters’ concerns over crime and violence have shot up… That is an area in which the Left has failed to produce many results or a viable answer,” he said.

Jair Bolsonaro – the “Trump of the Tropics” – lost elections in 2022, but his party remains the largest in the Brazilian parliament.

Latin America has traditionally been approached by the US with a hands-on interventionist attitude, but the presence of more Right-wing and populist leaders will change that.

“It’s going to be a much more partisan policy favouring, if you will, ‘Mini Trumps’,” Dr Sabatini said.

The Right maintained its grip on politics in Asia and Australia, with a vote share of 55.6 per cent, its highest average since 2017.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Left-wing prime minister, resigned in 2023 and was replaced by Christopher Luxon, leader of the centre-Right National Party.

In Australia, the Right-wing Liberal-National coalition has pulled ahead in the polls before an election this year.

Last year, Japan’s Right-wing Liberal Democratic Party lost its majority, but the rise of newer, smaller far-Right parties helped push the country’s Right-wing vote share to 63.87 per cent.

In India, the world’s largest democracy, Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were elected for a third time in June.

The opposition centrist and centre-Left Indian National Congress coalition did see an increase in vote share, however.

BJP’s share of seats dropped, but as a result of pre-election deals with coalition partners, its overall vote share fell by less than 1 per cent. Some critics describe the BJP as hard-Right because of its Hindu nationalist rhetoric.

Emerging superpower China, a significant player in the region, is not a democracy and so the communist country was not part of the analysis.

In Africa and the Middle East’s eight democracies, the Left-wing vote share fell to a record low of 54.2 per cent in 2024.

For much of the past 30 years, the average share of Left-wing parties has always been above 60 per cent but that has dropped after years of economic mismanagement.

In South Africa, the continent’s biggest economy, the centre-Left African National Congress failed to win the parliamentary majority that it has held since the first post-apartheid election in 1994.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Right-wing party Likud has been in power in Israel since 2020. The next elections aren’t due for another two years, but Likud, which is in coalition with four far-Right parties, continues to lead the polls, despite Mr Netanyahu’s handling of Gaza and the hostage crisis following the October 7 2023 Hamas terror attack.

Is Britain bucking the trend?

Labour’s landslide victory in the UK was one of the few triumphs for the Left in 2024. But it’s fleeting.

The first YouGov/Times voting survey since the general election shows a close contest between Labour and Reform UK.

Labour takes just 26 per cent of the vote while Reform UK takes 25 per cent. The Conservative Party is close behind in third place, taking 22 per cent.

The poll comes six months after the 2024 general election which saw Sir Keir Starmer put into power.

Only a slim majority – 54 per cent – of Labour’s voters continue to say that they would back his party in another election.