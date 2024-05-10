The Left’s support for open borders is a betrayal of Britain – and its own voters

Camilla Tominey
·6 min read
Migrants travel in an inflatable boat across the English Channel, bound for Dover
Migrants travel in an inflatable boat across the English Channel, bound for Dover

It is astonishing, when you consider recent history, that Sir Keir Starmer thinks he can credibly claim that Labour will bring down immigration – legal or illegal. This is a man who once claimed that a “racist undercurrent … permeates all immigration law”. As a Remainer, he battled to keep free movement. As shadow immigration minister, he fought against changes to Tier 2 visas, including a £35,000 salary cap.

He also fought against attempts to bring down the number of overseas students and the dependants they were bringing to the UK, and called for an amnesty for illegal workers and those who employ them. “Fairness and common sense dictate that we should not support the criminalisation of employees themselves for illegal working,” he declared in 2015.

According to an analysis by the Henry Jackson Society, between 2015 and 2022, Starmer voted 14 times against a stricter asylum system and abstained 22 times, never voting in favour of stricter measures. Indeed, he actually tried to modify the law to allow Channel migrants who are “afraid to return” to their home countries to be eligible for asylum, and endeavoured to prevent small boats that reach UK waters from being turned back.

Perhaps he thinks that everyone has forgotten all this in the fog of the Tories failing to clamp down on the mass immigration that started with the last Labour government. But the figures are stark for the Tony Blair effect on Britain’s borders. As Karl Williams of the Centre for Policy Studies has set out, in the 25 years up until his election in 1997, cumulative net migration totalled just 68,000. Over the next 25 years, 1998 to 2022, it totalled at least 5.9 million – almost a hundredfold increase.

Against that backdrop, we’ve witnessed the smuggling gangs running rings around the Home Office, as many Left-leaning MPs, and charities, campaigners and lawyers have done everything in their power to keep illegal immigrants in this country, on top of the legal ones. Such is the basketcase that our Border Force has become that we’ve effectively been witnessing an amnesty for those arriving across the Channel by barely inflatable dinghies. Just 155 migrants who crossed the Channel in small boats last year have been removed from the country.

In pledging to scrap the Rwanda scheme should he become prime minister – even if it works – Starmer has laid bare the truth about Labour. Not only does the Opposition clearly believe, deep down, that there’s a cruelty to controlling immigration but, like the Tories, they also remain convinced that it increases economic growth, despite all the evidence to the contrary. The last quarter of a century was marked by a sclerotic GDP per capita growth rate of just 1.2 per cent. That’s barely half the growth rate of the preceding 50 years.

Even when factoring in an eye-wateringly high net migration rate of around 350,000 a year for the next five years, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that growth will “pick up to around 2 per cent in the middle of the decade as slack in the economy is taken up, before falling back towards its assumed trend rate of around 1&frac23; per cent by 2028”. It’s hardly a convincing economic argument for keeping our borders wide open.

So forget all this guff about migrant returns deals with the EU and Britain’s shores becoming “hostile territory” for smugglers – even if Labour somehow succeeded in “smashing the smuggling gangs”, it wouldn’t make much difference. Because they’d be following in Blair, Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss and Sunak’s footsteps in doing very little about the hundreds and thousands of migrants we let into the UK every year perfectly legally.

At least the Conservative prime ministers talked about reducing the number down to the “tens of thousands”. Starmer cannot even bring himself to do that. In fact, when the issue of legal immigration is brought up, the Labour leader and his wannabe home secretary Yvette Cooper seem to run for the hills.

Yet just as the Left has been forced to wake up to the reality that a woman cannot have a penis, in large part thanks to Dr Hilary Cass’s sanity-restoring report, so too must Labour accept that (largely unskilled) mass migration has done many of its own voters more harm than good.

The Bank of England has now admitted what many had long suspected: that the housing crisis is being made significantly worse because of uncontrolled immigration.

According to the Bank’s chief economist, Huw Pill, higher interest rates were not responsible for record hikes in rental costs, which jumped by 9.2 per cent in the year to March. Instead, he said, “quite large increases in immigration” were piling extra pressure on to Britain’s housing stock, after net migration hit a record-breaking 745,000 in 2022.

“The population is growing,” he said. “To some extent, the rents are really a reflection of supply and demand factors [and] reflect things that aren’t to do with monetary policy.” Pointing out that delays in the planning sector have made a bad situation worse, he added: “We don’t really build enough houses in this country.”

With net migration continuing in the hundreds of thousands, will we ever be able to build enough houses? Since 2001, the UK population has increased by eight million, of which seven million were migrants. As former immigration minister Robert Jenrick pointed out this week, in a video with fellow Tory MP Neil O’Brien to highlight the perils of uncontrolled migration: “One home would have to be built every five minutes, night and day, just to cope with the record levels of immigration to England.”

Sorry for stating the obvious, but unprecedented population growth in a supply-constrained market causes prices to rise. But the Left has never been willing to join the dots, preferring instead to gaslight anyone suggesting that the unaffordability and unavailability of housing might be linked to mass migration. It’s been easier to brand people bigots and racists than accept the facts.

Ironically, the people who have lost out most from this state of denial are one of the Left’s most loyal voting groups: the young. Their futures are being trashed because of open borders. Mass migration has been linked to suppressed wages, and the working poor may be losing out most. Immigration has become a get-out clause for not bothering to fix welfare, leaving millions to languish on benefits. And it puts huge pressure on public services, which hurts those who can’t opt out with private healthcare or education the most.

Having spent his entire working life on the wrong side of this argument, Sir Flip Flop is now insisting that Left-wing activists who call for open-border migration are “wrong”. Really? Since Labour has been betraying its own voters on this issue for years – no one should believe a word Starmer says.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Attorney Tries Slut-Shaming Stormy Daniels, Gets Zingers In Return

    Daniels met the onslaught with polite and unyielding confidence.

  • OOF: Trump Gets 1 Basic Detail About Barron Totally Wrong

    The former president botched a key fact about his youngest son.

  • Critics Facepalm With Both Hands At Trump's 'Ambidextrous' Talk

    President Joe Biden's reelection campaign mocked his "confused" predecessor after Trump boasted about his skills.

  • Maggie Haberman Names Moment Donald Trump Judge ‘Finally Just Had Enough’

    The New York Times journalist also highlighted a Trump team tactic that felt “like a losing prospect.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene faces the beginning of the end after failed run at Mike Johnson

    It appears Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has finally out-stupid-ed herself.

  • Stormy Daniels delivers shocking testimony about Trump, but trial hinges on business records

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense attorney on Thursday accused Stormy Daniels of slowly altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, trying to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president's hush money criminal trial cannot be believed. “You have made all of this up, right?” lawyer Susan Necheles asked. “No,” Daniels shot back. As the jury looked on, the two women traded barbs over what Necheles said were inconsistencies in Daniels' descripti

  • 'These F**king Idiots': Jon Stewart Burns GOP Lawmakers Over Strange New Obsession

    "The Daily Show" host mocked Republicans for their over-the-top rhetoric on an unlikely issue.

  • Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal of conviction for defying Jan. 6 probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling brings Bannon a step closer to serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, but he can still mount additional appeals. Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot.

  • Nijjar murder suspect says he had Canadian study permit in immigration firm's video

    SURREY, B.C. — One of the Indian nationals accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar says in a social media video that he received a Canadian study permit with the help of an Indian immigration consultancy. In the Facebook video posted in December 2019 by EthicWorks Immigration Services and first reported by Global News, Karan Brar says his "study visa has arrived," while a photo shows him holding up what appears to be a passport with a Canadian study permit inside

  • Trump's former aide tells how he dictated tweets

    Madeleine Westerhout tells ex-president's trial that he liked capitals and exclamation marks.

  • Stewart Mocks Ted Cruz Over Reaction to Biden’s Israel Ultimatum

    Comedy CentralJon Stewart on Thursday cringed at Ted Cruz’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s announcement this week that he would limit weapons shipments to Israel if its military were to cross the “red line” of invading Rafah, a densely populated city in southern Gaza with an estimated 80,000 Palestinian refugees.Biden’s decision led to intense backlash from the Republican Texas senator, who declared in a Thursday press conference that, “Joe Biden has been the greatest friend to Hamas, and Hez

  • DNC calls Trump ‘a con artist’ as he reportedly meets with NFT buyers

    The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is slamming former President Trump as “a con artist,” following reports that Trump is dining with donors who supported his mug shot digital trading cards. Trump, who has the day off from court Wednesday, is expected to host a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida with donors who bought…

  • Houston police chief retires suddenly after questions raised about more than 260,000 suspended investigations

    Houston’s police chief unexpectedly retired from the force Tuesday night amid questions about a department policy that allowed hundreds of thousands of cases to be suspended, including sexual abuse cases, according to the mayor’s office.

  • Trump says ‘loser’ Paul Ryan should be fired by Fox board

    Former President Trump attacked former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), arguing he should be removed from the board of Fox Corp. “Rupert Murdoch should fire pathetic RINO Paul Ryan from the Board of Fox,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early Thursday. “Ryan is a loser, always has been, and always will be. He…

  • NDP leader slams Liberals for giving nearly $26M to Costco, Loblaw in recent years

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming the federal Liberals for giving nearly $26 million to Costco and Loblaw for energy-efficient appliances. The money came from the Liberal government's low-carbon economy fund, which is meant to support projects that will reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. In 2019, the Liberals faced heat from Conservatives after the government announced it was giving up to $12 million to Loblaw for energy-efficient refrigerators and freezers at 370 of its stores. Newly

  • Newsmax to James Comer: Everyone Thinks You Should Give It Up

    NewsmaxRep. James Comer (R-KY) has spent weeks defending his long stalled impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden to questioning conservative minds. On Tuesday night, even Newsmax had to state the obvious: Everyone thinks he’s lost the plot.Comer was appearing on Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, where host Rob Schmitt noted that Comer has apparently “laid out, you know, so much evidence” of alleged corrupt acts by the Biden family, including millions of dollars allegedly stemming from Russia

  • Seth Meyers Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene With Trump's Backhanded Compliment

    The "Late Night" comedian jumped into character as the former president.

  • Trump lawyer Habba says courtroom like ‘Twilight Zone’

    Former President Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said she sat in the New York courtroom during his hush money trial Thursday and compared it to the “Twilight Zone.” “So, you know, you walk in and it’s really actually something surreal. You feel like you’re in the ‘Twilight zone,’” Habba told Fox News’s Jesse Watters Habba said…

  • Former journalist drops out of Conservative nomination race, claims the process has been 'corrupted'

    A former National Post journalist is bowing out of the race to carry the Conservative Party banner in a Toronto-area riding because she says she has "clear evidence of a corrupted process."In a social media post Thursday, Sabrina Maddeaux said she's suspending her race for the party's nomination in Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill. She said she has been "the clear target of highly unethical, and potential illegal, efforts to sway the vote" because another candidate allegedly had the party's membe

  • Reports mount of mass graves at Gaza hospitals, some bodies found ‘without heads’

    A third mass grave was discovered Wednesday at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza’s media office announced, including some containing bodies without heads, raising concerns of potential war crimes after Israeli military sieges on the territory’s hospitals. The new discovery raises the total to seven mass grave sites between three Gaza hospitals, containing the bodies…