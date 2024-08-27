Left-wing alliance calls for street protests after Macron rules out leftist PM

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision not to accept the left-wing New Popular Front’s candidate as prime minister has been met with anger and the promise of street protests.

For the last six weeks France has been run by a caretaker administration that cannot make any new policy.

By holding consultations with all the heads of France’s political parties, Macron hoped to break that political deadlock – the result of snap parliamentary elections in July that put the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) out in front, but failed to give any one party or coalition a working majority.

But after two days of talks, a statement issued Monday has caused further political chaos in France and prompted fury on the left.

In the announcement, Macron ruled out an NFP-led government, along with its pick for premier Lucie Castets, saying France needed institutional stability – which a left-wing government would not provide as it couldn't win a confidence vote in parliament.

“Such a government would immediately have a majority of more than 350 MPs against it, effectively preventing it from acting,” Macron said. “In view of the opinions expressed by the political leaders consulted, the institutional stability of our country means that this option should not be pursued.”

'Anti-democratic coup'



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Macron begins crisis talks with party leaders to get government up and running

Macron rules out left-wing government for France, political deadlock continues

French hard-left party moves to overturn Macron's controversial pension reform