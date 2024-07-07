Left-wing coalition leads second round of French elections

STORY: :: Supporters cheer as France's left-wing coalition leads in

second round of parliamentary elections, according to polls

:: July 7, 2024

:: Paris, France

Polls on Sunday showed France's left-wing New Popular Front coalition's victory in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the far-right National Rally Party but still short of an absolute majority in parliament.

An Elabe poll for BFM TV projected a range of 175-205 seats for the New Popular Front, while an Opinionway poll for C News TV said they would win 180-210 seats

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc was seen narrowly ahead of Marine Le Pen's RN party in the battle for second place, according to these polls.

Two hundred and eighty-nine seats are needed for an absolute majority in the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.