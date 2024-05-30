Left-wing Labour candidate blocked from standing hints she may run as independent

A Left-wing Labour candidate blocked from standing at the general election by the party has suggested that she may run as an independent.

Faiza Shaheen, an economist and academic, was selected to be Labour’s candidate in the north-east London constituency of Chingford and Woodford Green.

On Wednesday night, she found out that she will not be endorsed by the party. She had allegedly liked a series of social media posts that downplayed anti-Semitism accusations.

It comes amid a separate row whether Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary, will be allowed to run again as a Labour candidate.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Shaheen said: “I feel that a huge injustice has been done, not just to me but to our community. As you can imagine I’m a little overwhelmed right now, so will use this morning to meet with my campaign and legal teams, as well as have some hugs with my baby.”

Ms Shaheen said she had thought she would be able to remain as the Labour candidate for the constituency, but got an email on Wednesday evening to confirm otherwise. She claimed the email told her that she would “frustrate Labour’s purpose”.

'Honestly I'm so shocked right now, to be treated this badly'



Faiza Shaheen, who was set to stand for Labour, describes hearing that her candidacy had been pulled over liking a series of Tweets which she claims Labour said would frustrate its campaign#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/JtMIywDz2N — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 29, 2024

In an interview with the BBC’s Newsnight, she said she was in a “state of shock”, adding: “There’s so many people that have helped me.

“My phone is blowing up with local people trying to organise a rally, and I just want to thank my old school teachers and the kids that came out tonight and I’m so sorry. I’m genuinely so sorry that it’s come to this. I know you really wanted me to be your MP, and I really wanted that too.”

She insisted she did not remember liking one of the social media posts she was called up on by Labour, which alleged that anyone critical of Israel is “assailed” by “professional organisations” who “every time” inflict “non-stop harassment” and “accuse you of anti-Semitism”.

Responding to the decision to block Ms Shaheen from standing, Ms Abbott, who claims she is banned from standing as a Labour candidate, said: “Appalling. Whose clever idea has it been to have a cull of Left-wingers?”

Ms Shaheen replied: “Thank you so much for your support, you’re my hero x.”

'I don't remember liking this Tweet'



Victoria Derbyshire asks Faiza Shaheen, who has had her Labour candidacy pulled, about liking a Tweet which referred to the 'Israel lobby'#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/xoCuKDaIJM — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 29, 2024

The Labour Muslim Network was among Left-wing groups to criticise the ruling, saying: “The deselection of Faiza Shaheen is unacceptable. To use her tweets accounting for personal experiences of Islamophobia as evidence for deselection is utterly outrageous.”

A spokesman for Momentum, the the Left-wing pressure group, accused Labour of “institutional racism”, adding: “This is a purge. Left-wing women of colour like Diane Abbott and Faiza Shaheen are being targeted for deselection by Team Starmer, against the wishes of their local parties.

“Outrageously, Faiza’s discussions of her own experiences of Islamophobia within Labour as a Muslim woman have been weaponised against her in a textbook case of institutional racism.”

Labour insists no final decision has been made about whether Ms Abbott will be allowed to stand for the party in Hackney North and Stoke Newington, which she has represented since becoming the first black female MP in 1987.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, denied on Thursday that he was blocking Left-wing candidates, telling Sky News: “No. I’ve said repeatedly over the last two years as we’ve selected our candidates that I want the highest quality candidates. That’s been the position for a very long time.”