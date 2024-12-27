Leftover Sprouts? Use Them To Make This Delicious Five-Minute Pesto

Now that Christmas has passed, if you’re anything like me, you’ll be spending the next few days tucking into leftovers from the big day and making increasingly ridiculous sandwiches to nibble through.

However, one thing I’ve never been able to get on board with is sprouts in a sandwich. As much as I am a huge proponent of Silly Christmas Sarnies, even I have to draw a line somewhere.

Imagine my absolute glee when I found Myriad Recipes on TikTok and their inventive approach to leftover sprouts in the form of... pesto!

In the video, content creator and foodie Em gives us the simple recipe for leftover sprouts pesto.

You’ll need:

10 leftover Brussel sprouts

2 tbsp or a small handful of basil leaves

2 tbsp of pine nuts

One garlic clove, minced

2 tbsp of grated parmesan

3 tbsp of olive oil

1/2 tsp of pepper

1 tsp of sugar

1/2 lemon, juiced

Once you have all of the above ingredients, simply blend them together in a blender or using a handheld immersion blender and you’ll have a delicious, bright pesto!

Em does warn that you do have to actually like sprouts for this one as the flavour of the sprout “plays a lead role in this dish” but if you’re worried about the flavour overpowering the dish, you can add more pepper, parmesan or garlic as you go until it tastes better for you.

Em recommends serving this with 150g of pasta and cooked cherry tomatoes, served with a garnish of more fresh basil leaves.

If you just eat it directly from the bowl though, we won’t judge you.

