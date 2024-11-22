Legal action against MI5 over Manchester Arena bombing cannot continue, judges rule

Hundreds of people affected by the Manchester Arena bombing cannot continue legal action against MI5, judges have ruled.

More than 300 people, including survivors and those bereaved by the 2017 attack at an Ariana Grande concert, brought a case to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), claiming failures to take "appropriate measures" to prevent the incident infringed their human rights.

In a ruling on Friday, Lord Justice Singh and Mrs Justice Farbey said the cases could not proceed as they were brought too late.

Lord Justice Singh said: "We are particularly conscious of the importance of the rights concerned... We are also conscious of the horrendous impact of the atrocity on the claimants and their families.

"Any reasonable person would have sympathy for them.

"The grief and trauma which they have suffered, particularly where young children were killed, is almost unimaginable.

"Nevertheless, we have reached the conclusion that, in all the circumstances, it would not be equitable to permit the claims to proceed."

Hudgell Solicitors, Slater & Gordon and Broudie Jackson Canter, three of the law firms representing complainants affected, said it was "extremely disappointing" for their clients.

In a statement, the firms said: "Ever since the attack in May 2017, our clients have had to endure continued delays but have done so with great patience and understanding in the hope that by allowing all legal processes to be fully explored, transparency and justice would be achieved.

"It took almost six years for the failings of MI5 to be revealed, confirmed when the inquiry chair published his volume three findings in March 2023, in which he said MI5 had missed a 'significant opportunity' to prevent the attack.

"This report concluded that within this six-year period, the Security Service corporate witnesses X and J gave evidence on oath that had presented an inaccurate picture, and the same inaccurate picture had been presented to Lord Anderson when he compiled his report in December 2017."

The law firms said following these findings, their clients believed the IPT would "provide the route to the formal vindication of their human rights".

The firms added: "We are disappointed that time is one of the reasons now being used against them to prevent their claims progressing. Seven years have now passed since the atrocity in May 2017 - six years of that seven-year delay was caused by MI5.

"This judgment certainly doesn't exonerate MI5. There were failings by MI5 and multiple other parties leading up to and on the actual evening of 22 May 2017 and collectively we continue to support our clients in their fight for full accountability and justice."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app. You can also follow us on WhatsApp and subscribe to our YouTube channel to keep up with the latest news.