Legal action against 'stink bomb' landfill dropped

A council has dropped legal action against a landfill site which has been described by locals as "stink bomb on steroids".

Pembrokeshire council said that it will not be taking legal action against the owners of Withyhedge Landfill Site due to costs.

Over the last year, locals have complained about the smell coming from the site, with some saying it has impacted their health and wellbeing.

The council said the decision was "due to the potential financial exposure considered against the fact that a marked improvement in the situation has been noted".

The council said that despite seeking an interim injunction in October last year against the site operators, RML, it had decided not to continue due to costs.

At the time, a judge found the site to be a "nuisance" for locals but said that the council should have first served a notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Pembrokeshire council said that it "strongly believes that the court's decision was wrong", adding that it was in a "difficult position when considering the costs of appealing".

Many have said that the "eggy smells" have impacted their health and wellbeing.

After the owners were served with enforcement notices by regulator National Resources Wales to address the issues, the local authority said that a "marked improvement in the situation has been noted".

"It is strongly believed that the legal effort of the council through this route has been a contributory factor in influencing the extent and pace of the remedial works undertaken by the operator," the council added.