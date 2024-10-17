Legal battle ends with settlement in Iowa frat assault suit

Reuters

The group -- whose profit warning reflected the need to reduce excess vehicles inventories, especially in North America -- said it estimated its global shipments to amount to 1.15 million vehicles in the third quarter, down from 1.43 in the same period of last year. Stellantis said the 20% shipment decline was steeper than a forecast 15% drop in underlying sales in the period, "due to the temporary impacts of transitions in our product portfolio and dealer inventory reduction initiatives". In North America, the group's profit powerhouse, shipments fell by 171,000 vehicles in the period, or 36%, with more than 100,000 vehicles of that total due to planned production cuts before the launch of new models expected from late 2024.