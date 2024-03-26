Legal drinking in city parks won't be on tap this summer

A man drinks a beer in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods Park on Aug. 2, 2023, the first day of that city's pilot project. Ottawa could soon follow Toronto's lead, but it's unlikely to happen this summer. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Ottawa parkgoers eager to partake in an alcoholic beverage while they're there will likely have to wait until 2025 before they can imbibe legally.

Capital Coun. Shawn Menard asked city staff earlier this month if a pilot project allowing the consumption of alcohol in municipal parks could be implemented this summer.

In their response, staff confirmed Monday that "alcohol in parks is an area of interest" for the city's recreation department and would be included an upcoming review of the parks and facilities bylaw, which hasn't had a fulsome update since its enactment in 2004.

But that review isn't expected to be finished until next year.

"A pilot project for alcohol in parks requires a thorough evaluation of safety considerations," reads the response by Dan Chenier, the parks department's general manager.

Chenier said it also requires public input, consultation with communities near any of the sites included in the pilot, and the development of rules and signs.

Given that warmer weather is right around the corner, "staff recommend that the City not initiate pilot sites in 2024" ahead of the bylaw review, according to the response.

Ottawa could follow Toronto's lead

Several councillors including Menard have already expressed their support for an Ottawa pilot.

Ottawa Public Health previously told CBC that city council can benefit from the example of other cities such as Toronto, which included safeguards in its pilot program, which ran from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9, 2023.

Under Toronto's pilot, municipal parks included in the pilot must:

Have a permanent or temporary washroom and seasonal drinking water on site.

Be at least 1.5 hectares in size.

Not be adjacent to schools, if the park is smaller than three hectares.

Not be located on the waterfront.

Have approval from the local councillor with written confirmation.

Last week, Toronto city staff released a new report recommending council allow drinking in parks permanently, saying the pilot was well received.

"Overall, the alcohol in parks pilot program was implemented with a high level of satisfaction among park visitors, few issues arising and minimal operational impacts," the report said.

The report will be considered by Toronto's economic and community development committee at a meeting next week.