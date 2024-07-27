Legally blind Boston resident struggles with bike lanes in South End
James Alan Fox, a legally blind resident of Boston's South End, has voiced concerns over the increasing number of bike lanes in the area, following a collision with a cyclist.
Céline Dion and Lady Gaga are performing a duet at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Here's how much they are reportedly being paid for one song.
One sport appeared for the first time in Tokyo four years ago but isn't back this year.
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
PARIS (AP) — The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation.
PARIS — Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony.
Bright, brilliant and bold.
Missing a short putt can leave scar tissue — just ask Rory McIlroy — but it happens to the best of us. What's worse is to miss the ball completely. That's what happened to British pro Paul Broadhurst, 58, during the first round of the British Senior Open…
The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off in earnest today with the opening ceremonies. Here's the full schedule of streaming and TV events today.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
COLOMBES, France (AP) — Olympians come in all shapes and sizes. Rarely do they come deliberately amputated.
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs on July 19 to a year of hard labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. Buggs, 27, also is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats.
The CEO of Canada Soccer says the men's national soccer team "attempted drone usage" during the Copa America tournament that wrapped earlier this month.Kevin Blue said that it was his understanding it didn't affect competitive integrity but would not offer details as he spoke with media from Paris on Friday.Asked whether Jesse Marsch, the head coach of the men's national team, was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament in the United States, Blue said he was aware after the fact.Blue wa
The Seattle Mariners have acquired 2023 All-Star Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — When Max Verstappen raced at the Belgian Grand Prix last season, he was cruising to a third straight Formula One world championship.
NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team.
Simone Biles stuck her trademark Yurchenko double pike vault during training at the Paris Olympics. Watch her pull it off.
Michael Badgley, who took over the Detroit Lions kicker job in Week 15 last year, will miss all of 2024, Dan Campbell said.
Soccer star Trinity Rodman is NBA legend Dennis Rodman's youngest child
Liverpool are looking more and more likely to have another emotional farewell. It could well rival Jurgen Klopp’s.The Telegraph has a run-down of the situation at Liverpool right now and that natura...